Hatters Ladies star named on the bench as Malta earn Nations League promotion

Buttigieg called up for clash with Cyprus

Luton Town Ladies’ defender Fiona Buttigieg was part of the Malta squad who clinched promotion to League B of the UEFA Women’s Nations League after securing a hard-fought 1-0 success over Cyprus at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on Friday evening.

After making her international debut back in February, Buttigieg was called up once more, named on the bench for the contest, in front of a record crowd for a women’s football in Malta, the 1,205 in attendance, which beat the 1,053 when Manchester United played Birkirkara in 2023, spurring the national team on to victory. Needing just a win to secure their return to Europe’s second tier with a game in hand, Manuela Tesse’s side started with purpose, Maria Farrugia’s cross narrowly missing a team-mate.

Cyprus responded with an attempt of their own, Chara Charalambous denied by a sharp save from Malta goalkeeper Janice Xuereb, while at the other end, Rachel Cuschieri’s effort lacked accuracy. Moments later, Cuschieri was again involved in a promising move, latching onto a brilliant through ball from Haley Bugeja only to fire wide, with Shona Zammit clipping the side-netting.

Cyprus’s Elena Aristodimou rattled the crossbar with a powerful effort, but it was Malta who broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, when Haley Bugeja’s brilliant solo run ended with a superb shot that curled into the net. Skipper Emma Lipman went close to doubling the advantage only to see Maria Matthaiou pull off an excellent save.

After the break, Malta remained in control, as they remained top of the group table, five points above Cyprus with one match to go. Buttigieg will now be looking to win her fourth cap when they face bottom side Andorra at the Nou Estadi Encamp tomorrow, who have claimed just four points from five matches, already assured of their place in League B for the upcoming 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.