Hatters leave it late as own goal secures narrow victory over AFC Wimbledon in league one opener

Ryan Johnson (right) scores the own goal that sealed a 1-0 win for Luton Town against AFC Wimbledon on Friday night

Luton Town got their Sky Bet League One campaign off to a winning start at Kenilworth Road on Friday night - but they turned in an unconvincing performance and made very hard work of securing a 1-0 success over a stubborn AFC Wimbledon.

In a game of few chances and very little entertainment, the Hatters claimed the three points thanks to an own goal from unfortunate Dons central defender Ryan Johnson just five minutes from time.

Up until that point, Matt Bloomfield's had looked incapable of breaking down a the Dons in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with both sides managing to produce just one shot on target between them all night.

It was an underwhelming start to life back in the third tier for the Hatters following their relegation from the Championship, but they eventually got the job done, much to the relief of Bloomfield and his players.

AFC Wimbledon's Josh Kelly sees a chance blocked by Luton's Mads Juel Andersen and Josh Keeley

The Hatters fans inside a sold-out Kenilworth Road were given a boost prior to kick-off as new striker Jerry Yates was paraded before the crowd.

Yates has signed on a permanent deal from Swansea City, and he was the second new arrival announced on Friday, with the other being Cohen Bramall, the left-sided defender making the move to Luton as a free agent, having left Portsmouth in the summer.

Hatters boss Bloomfield handed debuts to four of his summer signings against the Dons, with goalkeeper Josh Keeley, Nigel Lonwijk, George Saville and Nahki Wells all making their first starts.

After a cagey opening to the game, that saw the visitors probably settle the better without threatening the Hatters, the first sight on goal fell to former Bristol City man Wells after 25 minutes, but he snatched at his chance from 10 yards out and his effort was blocked.

Matty Stevens of AFC Wimbledon tackles Liam Walsh of Luton Town

Both sides were struggling to enoy any sort of attacking fluency, with the game being played mainly in the middle third, with the Dons, who were promoted from league two via the play-off sin May, defending very solidly.

A heavy touch from Millenic Alli saw him waste a promising opening on 34 minutes, but the Hatters were at least beginning to threaten as an attacking force.

Moments later, the Hatters fans were calling for a red card as Dons defender Joe Lewis clumsily clipped the ankles of Wells as the Bermudian chased a ball over the top, but referee Thomas Parsons only dished out a yellow, which was the right call.

A pretty dismal first half ended 0-0, with neither side creating a clearcut chance.

The managers of both sides not to make any changes at the break, and the game continued in the same manner, wth defences dominating.

Luton had the bulk of the possession and pressed and probed to try and find an opening, but got nowhere against a resoloute Dons side.

It was the 63rd minute before either goalkeeper had to make a save, and it was Dons' Nathan Bishop who was called into action, diving low to his left to parry away a stinging 20-yard strike from Reuell Walters, who was proving to be the Hatters' brightest attacking spark.

Dons defender Lewis finally had he visitors' first shot of the night on 77 minutes, but it was high and wide of the target, and moments later Hatters substitute Lamine Fanne had a glimpse of a rare opening, but saw his snapshot blocked by Nathan Asiimwe.

The game seemed destined to be a goalless draw, but five minutes from time came the much-needed and fortune-laced breakthrough, and it was an own goal from Dons defender Johnson.

Wells picked the ball up on the left and sent a searching ball over the top towards Cauley Woodrow, who had made an excellent run from deep.

Johnson knew he had to try and intercept the pass, but as he jumped and stretched to head to try and head the ball clear, all he could do was divert it over the top of his own goalkeeper Bishop and into the net via the crossbar.

Shandon Baptiste was then inches away from doubling the home side's lead, but his curling effort from the edge of the box was just wide, with Bishop watching from the middle of his goal.

The Dons tried to rally and find an equaliser, but it never looked likely, with Hatters goalkeeper Keeley not having to make a save on his debut.

Match facts

Hatters: Keeley, , Naismith (c), Andersen, Makosso, Lonwijk (Nelson 67), Saville (Lamine Fanne 67), Walsh (Baptiste 80), Walters (McGuinness 88), Clark (Woodrow 80), Alli, Wells. Substitutes: Baptiste, Lamine Fanne, Kodua, McGuinness, Nelson, Shea, Woodrow

AFC Wimbledon: Bishop, Johnson, Lewis, Ogunderem, Seddon, Hippolyte, Reeves (c), Smith, Asiimwe, Stevens (Orsi 70), Kelly (Hackford 80). Substitutes: Omar Bugiel, Hackford, Harbottle, Maycock, McDonnell, Sasu

Referee: Thomas Parsons

Attendance: 11,735