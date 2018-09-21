Heneghan’s quickfire treble sinks AFC

Luke Heneghan scored a nine-minute hat-trick as Kempston Rovers came from behind to beat AFC Dunstable 3-1 in the Southern League Challenge Cup on Tuesday night.

In a line-up that saw several changes from Saturday’s derby defeat, Rovers picked an attacking side and were rewarded in the second half at Hillgrounds.

AFC took the lead on 30 minutes when BJ Christie struck a wonderful volley from the edge of the area and into the far corner.

Dan Akubuine clipped the top of the bar, but the second period then warmed up quicker than the first.

Mason Spence hitting an early sighter over the top, while Noel Norris thought he had doubled Dunstable’s lead but it was ruled out for a hand ball.

Heneghan’s heroics began in the 67th minute after Shane Bush was tripped in the box by AFC keeper Connor Sansom.

Stepping up, Heneghan dispatched the spot-kick low to the right.

Four minutes later, the referee again pointed to the spot after Josh Crawley was deemed to have been fouled.

Heneghan this time placed the ball in the opposite corner.

Less than two minutes later, Heneghan was threaded through by Crawley and hit a low, left-footed shot across goal and into the far corner to seal victory.

The win advances Rovers into the first round proper of the Southern League Challenge Cup.