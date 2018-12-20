Championship, League One and League Two titles

Here's where every League One club ranks in the form table ahead of the festive period

League One clubs are preparing for the start of a busy festive period - some in better form than others.

A successful festive period is what can potentially define a season, especially for those chasing promotion and fighting against relegation. How are clubs shaping up ahead of their jam-packed fixture-list? Here, we take a look at each of the 24 teams' previous six results and where they rank in the form table:

W0 D2 L4 = 2 points. GD: -7

1. Accrington Stanley - 24th

W0 D2 L4 = 2 points. GD: -6

2. Coventry City - 23rd

W1 D0 L5 = 3 points. GD: -6

3. Bristol Rovers - 22nd

W1 D1 L4 = 4 points. GD: -7

4. Scunthorpe United - 21st

