Dad recreates Luton Town FC's Kenilworth Road using Subbuteo - and is raffling it for autism charity

He used an old Subbuteo stand to create the piece

A dad has spent months hand-painting a model of Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road – which he will now raffle off to raise money for an autism charity.

David Riddle, 45, who lives in Grewelthrope in North Yorkshire was inspired by his brothers-in-law, who are Luton Town supporters, and the Hatters’ Premier League promotion - and decided to use an old Subbuteo stand to recreate the iconic Kenilworth Road stand.

He said: “I'd probably be guessing about 150 hours of about three months – just sort of a few hours here and there.

“It’s a kind of homage to the whole look of Kenilworth Road. I painted it in a more traditional style. I've got flags and banners in there that reflect different eras of the club.”

On the stand are references to Mick Harford, Ricky Hill and Eric Morecambe. David’s nine-year-old son, Ethan, has autism and loves all things football. He explained: “My little boy is a huge football addict – autistic children sometimes tend to gravitate towards one thing.”

The stand is being raffled to raise money for a charity that supports people living with autism. Inspired by his son, David hopes to raise £1,000 for Dogs With Austin – an organisation that trains therapy dogs.

David said: “[Whoever wins] will get a pretty unique kind of model the references of various periods in history. This is a little bit of a memory of how it looks at the moment.”

People can buy a raffle ticket for £10 via this link – write your name and LFTC raffle in a comment.

