Late goals help Totternhoe pip Bovingdon

Second-half goals from Archie Taylor and Lala Dem ensured Totternhoe beat Bovingdon 2-1 in the SSML Division Two Cup on Saturday.

With the scores goalless at the break, Dem netted on 76 minutes, with Taylor deciding the contest four minutes later.

The 61 FC (Luton) remain rock-bottom in Division Two after going down 4-3 at Tring Corinthians AFC.

Matt Conway scored two and Richard Walsh was on target, but goals from Aliba Lando (2), Kwaku Aning and Nathan Randall were enough for the hosts.

This weekend, The 61 FC (Luton) host Mursley United in the league, with Totts not in action.

Totternhoe Reserves lost 2-1 at home to Cranfield United Reserves in Beds County League Division One on Saturday, Tom Howson scoring.

The 61 FC (Luton) Reserves were hammered 8-0 by Sporting Lewsey Park

Jaden Griffiths and Harry Hudson scored doubles as Barton Rovers Youth U18s won 5-1 at Dunstable Town U18s in the Chiltern Youth League on Sunday.

Matthew Potter also scored as Barton moved to the top of the table, above Leighton United U18 Reds.

Sacred Heart Youth Saints beat Biggleswade United U15s 3-1 in their U15 Division One contest.