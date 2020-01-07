Late Kane winner lifts Luton Town Ladies up to third

Rebecca Kane struck a late winner as Luton Town Ladies moved up to third in the Eastern Region Women’s League Premier with games in hand after a close-fought game at Wroxham.

The Norfolk side worked hard to stop Nikki Baker’s side, but Funmi Babalola saw a good chance saved early on, and Zara Carroll also came close from a free-kick. But Town keeper Chinue Ayton kept her side level with a superb save just before half-time.

In the second half the Hatters started to get a grip of the game, but still couldn’t find the net.

Kelsey Gibson thought she had scored with a fine long-range effort, but the home keeper tipped it over the bar, while Elly Wade went close with a header from a set-piece.

And the best chance of the half went to Wroxham and required a triple block on the line to keep the game goalless.

Defender Tanya Blacksley blocked the first shot before Wade got in the way of the second, and Ayton then got up and pushed the third attempt around the post.

And soon after Luton landed the decisive blow with just seven minutes remaining.

Jess McKay’s clever header found Kane in the box, and she cleverly finished into the bottom corner.

Some great defensive work saw the game out to ensure a winning start to 2020 for the Hatters.

Baker said: “Today was a massive three points for us and another clean sheet away from home, too.

“I thought we defended superbly as a unit and put our bodies on the line to keep it nil-nil.

“Wroxham were well organised and made it difficult for us, but we kept trying to play and eventually it paid off.”