Ajayi and Gould hopeful of pulling on the Three Lions shirt at Kenilworth Road

Young Luton duo Kyle Ajayi and Dan Gould will be hoping to take to the Kenilworth Road surface this Friday as the English Schools’ FA U18s team begin their Centenary Shield competition.

They will be up against the Republic of Ireland Schools’ FA U18s team, who began their tournament with a 2-1 away win in Wales recently.

Both Gould and Ajayi, who attended Lealands High School and play for Bedfordshire County FA U18s, were in the squad that headed to Valencia for a warm weather training camp last month.

The boys were pushed to their limits during the week, training hard from the moment they touched down, although they were treated with a trip to the Valencia v Levante La Liga game.

Ajayi and Gould were back in training the next day as the squad faced a game against their hosts from Valencia C.

A technical affair saw the Schools’ squad pick up a hard fought 2-1 victory.

The following day saw the England Schoolboys take on their counterparts from Levante in a match that they also came through 2-1.

The England team, including AFC Dunstable duo Ajayi and Gould, will be visiting Stopsley Junior School on the morning of the game where they will face questions from the young pupils.

Kick-off against The Republic of Ireland is at 7pm, with tickets are available at the ground at £8 adults and £5 for children.

England will also face Scotland at Bootham Crescent in York on March 23, Wales at the Cardiff Met University on March 29 and Northern Ireland in Belfast on April 6.

England: Callum Coulter (GK), Fraser Colling, Sam McCallum, Ethan Brookes, Cormac Pike, Adam Crowther, David Neligwa, King Baidoo, Jack Butler, Robert Deda, Harvey Howell, Noah Smerdon, Daniel Gould (GK), Alex Doyle, Cieran Jackson, Kyle O’Connor-Ajayi, Emmanuel Ogunrinde, Ryan Penny.