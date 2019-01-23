Blues upset the form book with shock Sporting win

Evo-Stik South League Division One Central: Dunstable Town 3 Bromsgrove Sporting 2

Dunstable Town picked up a superb victory over title-chasing Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.

After Tony McCool left the Blues last week, assistant Gareth Jackson stepped up to take over, with development team coach, Colin Lauder and player/coach Valentino Qoku helping out as well.

The hosts had yet another goalkeeper, their 10th of the season, with Connor Coulson, handed his debut at the weekend.

He thought he had been beaten on 20 minutes, but Jason Cowley’s effort was disallowed for offside.

Bromsgrove did eventually open the scoring when Cowley netted following good work from Cameron Peters after 26 minutes.

Back stormed Dunstable and they were on level terms 90 seconds later as Saul Williams smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Although Bromsgrove had the lions’ share of possession and shots on goal in the first 45 minutes, the pace of the Dunstable front three on the counter was clearly causing them trouble.

Into the second half and Blues were quickly in front when Arel Amu turned Williams’ delightful cross past Jonathan Brown.

They almost had a third too when Amu’s cross was met by James Lauder, his effort flying wide.

Coulson then made a smart stop from Cameron Peters, before with 20 minutes to go, Dunstable extended their lead further as Amu beat the offside trap and squeezed his shot beyond Brown.

Chris Wreh and Hassan Sheikh replaced Erin Amu and Williams, with Ben Collins coming on for Lauder.

Bromsgrove pushed forward in numbers as star man Coulson continued to keep them at bay, bravely out to the feet of an attacker one minute and then pushing over Charlie Dowd’s drive the next.

The visitors pulled a goal back on 88 minutes with a Craig Jones header from a free kick, but despite piling on the pressure in the closing stages, Dunstable held out for a famous victory.

Blues visit Cambridge City this weekend.