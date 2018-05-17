Boss Baker frustrated after a mixed week for Hatters

Luton Town Ladies took to the Kenilworth Road pitch to dispatch Actonians Ladies 2-0 in their FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One clash on Thursday night.

After an entertaining but goalless first half, which saw Town attacker Dionne Manning hit the bar and Zara Carroll test the keeper from distance, Hatters started to take control in the second period.

Nicola Henman linked up well with Funmi Babalola but her shot didn’t hit the target, while Jess McKay forced the keeper into a good save.

With 15 minutes to go, the deadlock was broken when McKay went on one of her mazy runs and cut inside, smashing the ball into the bottom corner.

Minutes later, Henman added a second to double Town’s lead when her clever chip from a tight angle dipped into the net.

Actonians forced some late pressure but the Hatters held out, gaining three points and a clean sheet.

Three days later Town hosted Ipswich Town who had beaten the Hatters three weeks previously, as they went down again, losing 2-1.

Luton started well and were much the better side for the first half, playing some lovely football, as Babalola, Manning and Tash Fensome testing the keeper early on.

After the break, Ipswich took the lead from a corner, and then moved 2-0 in front.

In the closing minutes, Town did get a well deserved goal through a superb volley from McKay, but it was too little too late.

Speaking afterwards, boss Nikki Baker said: “We were delighted to win at Kenilworth Road, but losing to Ipswich was very disappointing as I felt we were the best side for long periods.

“We are hoping for a strong finish with our two against Cambridge and Norwich.”