Britannia Cup holders dumped out at first hurdle

britannia cup and bedfordshire league

Scott Alleyne and Ashley Drummond both hit braces to go alongside single strikes from Conor Green, Miguel Dean and Marko Tobdzic against a lone reply via Wes Burrows for the Rovers.

Caldecote v Kempston Rovers Dev. Picture: David Kay

However the highest score of the day was to go the way of last season’s runners up Caldecote who were 9-1 home winners over Kempston Rovers Development.

Sam Julian led the way with a hat-trick, with Adam Legate netting twice whilst there were single goals for Dan Fennell, Liam Murray, Andrew Truett and Carl Heath. The lone Rovers reply came via Lorenzo Filip.

For Shefford Town & Campton it was a 5-3 home victory over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. Lewis Taylor with a hat-trick plus strikes from Jake Renney and Cameron Sharp brought up the nap hand against College replies via Taylor Bakogeorge (2) and Daniel Green.

Just one goal behind were AFC Oakley M&DH, 4-2 home victors over Renhold United. Alex Liburd from the penalty spot plus Zach Ives, Dan Kelly and Matt Barnes netted the home goals against United replies via Ali Aamara and Hayden Shipp.

Also making home advantage pay off were Cranfield United, 3-1 winners over Queens Park Crescents. Shay Fenton, Tim Larrier and Antonio Riccardi were the United marksmen against one in reply from Shazad Sattar.

For Flitwick Town it was the heartache of a 4-3 penalty shoot-out defeat at home to Sharnbrook after 90 minutes played had seen the sides deadlocked at 1-1. Ritchie Bevan from the penalty spot was the Town scorer against a Sharnbrook reply from Hameed Lawal.

The Wilstead v Stevington and Wootton Blue Cross v Crawley Green Reserves ties were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

In the Centenary Cup First Round, league form was to go out of the widow as The 61 FC Luton Reserves served up the result of the day in winning 3-2 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Ryan McEvoy with a brace plus Kane Dempsey were on the 61FC scoresheet against Town replies from Jesse Sidhu and Kurtis Alleyne.

The highest score of the day belonged to Sandy who emerged 5-3 home winners over Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. Matt Johnson netted twice including one from the penalty spot to add to the single strikes from Charlie Richardson, Liam Brophy and Max O’Keefe to bring up the nap hand whilst all three Town replies came via Tom Scurfield.

There was also home success for Henlow with a 3-2 win over Lea Sports PSG. Luke Purchase, Paul Wright and Kaan Fehani were on the home scoresheet against PSG replies via an own goal plus Joe Hennem.

Meantime, Cranfield United Reserves were to emerge 3-2 penalty shoot-out winners at Wixams after 90 minutes play had saw the sides deadlocked at 2-2. Gareth White and Grant Tibbet netted for the home side and David Adderson and Joe Bygraves replying for United.

The Totternoe Reserves v Flitwick Town Reserves game fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.

Division One supported by O’Neills

The lone game of the day saw Biggleswade FC Reserves win 5-1 at Meltis Albion. Ashley Boness scored a hat-trick to go alongside single strikes from John Veal and Gianni Battezzato against a lone Albion reply from Stanley Gonese.

Jubilee Cup 1st Round

Sundon Park Rovers’ defence of the Jubilee Cup began in style with a 4-0 home win over Wixam Wanderers. Nick Buttigieg with a brace plus strikes from Caine Caldwell did the damage.

Henlow Reserves claimed the biggest win of day with a 9-1 victory at CS Rovers. James Campbell and Chris Powell both netted twice to go alongside an own goal plus single strikes from Keith Milburn, Oliver Catley, Pier Le Grand and Charlie Willison. The lone Rovers goal came from Joe Campion.

In an afternoon of away wins there were also three other sides enjoying life on the road. Luke Pursey netted all three of Wilstead Reserves goals in their 3-2 victory at Caldecote Reserves for whom Josh Wilson scored twice.

Thomas Cooksley and Harry Busbridge were the Westoning scorers in their 2-1 victory at Houghton Athletic for whom Jordan Taylor netted.

Renhold United Reserves were the 6-4 victors at Elstow Abbey. Michael France led the way with a hat-trick, Jamie Lovell weighing in with a brace and Josh France netting the once against Abbey replies via Harry Ellis, Jason Harrison, Matt Poulton and Dean Leydon.

For Atletico Europa it was a walkover into round two when Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves failed to raise a side to visit them in Jubilee Park. The Luton Leagrave AFC v Bedford Albion tie was postponed due to the weather.

Watson Shield 1st Round

Going nap were the A teams of AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College and Shefford Town & Campton.

The College boys were 5-2 winners at Bedfordshire Saturday Youth League Bromham Youth Blues thanks to a brace from Jake Duxbury and goals from Martin Smith, Daniel Oseji and Simao Faia against home replies via Tim Green and Daniel Walker.

Shefford won by the same 5-2 scoreline at Bedford Albion Reserves. Gareth Head with a brace plus single strikes from Josh Lummis, Sam Lummis and Liam Radley did the damage against Albion replies via Tom Wade and Sean Hendry.

Perhaps the result of the afternoon belonged to Bedfordshire Saturday Youth League side Barton Rovers who ran out 4-2 home victors over Harlington. Henry Snee led the way with a hat-trick and he was joined on the home scoresheet by Niall Jones against Harlington replies from Kyron Jackson and Evan Tracey.

There was also a home win for Kempston Athletic in defeating Stevington Reserves 3-2 thanks to a brace of goals from Josh St Clair Pierre and a strike from Craig Damon.

Flitwick Town A required a 4-3 penalty shoot-out success to overcome Bedfordshire Saturday Youth League Barton Rovers Blues at the Football Centre after 90 minutes play had saw the sides all square at 1-1. Luke Snapes netted for the Town with George Nicholls replying for the Blues.

The Black Swan v Wootton Village and Clifton v Caldecote A games were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Division Three

Having lost their last nine outings, White Eagles prevented their losing run going into double figures when they netted their first home win of the season in defeating Dinamo Flitwick 3-1. Jakus Rogolski, Piotr Mielniczek and Hincu Ion netted against a lone reply from Josh Pearson.