Caldecote beat Queens to stay top of the league

Caldecote remain on top of the Bedfordshire League following their 3-0 home victory over Queens Park Crescents on Saturday.

All the goals came in the opening half, Tom Wallace opening the scoring in the 20th minute before Oscar Smith netted in the 35th and 42th minutes to take his side 3-0 clear at the break.

Caldecote v Queens Park Crescents. Picture: David Kay. PNL-180404-091722002

However just three points behind them in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform, and having played two games fewer are Shefford Town & Campton who won 2-0 at Wilstead.

At least what the record book will show but in fact, with Wilstead’s Jubilee Playing Fields pitch unfit for play, the game was switched to Shefford. George Renney netted in the first half and Ricky Young struck in the second period.

The only other Premier Division game to beat the rain saw Flitwick Town climb the table into fourth with a 2-1 win at Marston Shelton Rovers which was also switched, to Flitwick. Phil Matthews and James Fletcher were on the Town scoresheet against a Rovers reply via Sam Nelson.

In Division One supported by O’Neills Cople & Bedford SA are now unbeaten in their last four starts after beating bottom of the table Meltis Albion 10-0.

Caldecote v Queens Park Crescents. Picture: David Kay. PNL-180404-091733002

Lucas Banton led the way with four goals, Ollie Hughes and Gary Canzano weighed in with braces and were joined on their scoresheet by Luke Wilson and Ben Marwood.

Returning to winning ways for the first time in five outings were Henlow, 1-0 home winners over Cranfield United Reserves thanks to a goal from Oliver Billings.

Saturday’s action in Division Two saw both games go they way of the visitors.

For Sundon Park Rovers it was a first away win when goals from Rayvaun Bridgett and Connel Borino took them to a 2-0 win at Elstow Abbey.

Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves extended their unbeaten sequence to 12 games in winning 3-1 at Houghton Athletic who were going down to their sixth straight defeat. Lorenzo Jordan with a brace plus a goal from Garry Russon netted for the Rovers against a lone home reply from Leon Derose.

This season’s Jubilee Cup Final will see Atletico Europa face Bedford Albion after they both secured home wins in the semis.

Europa enjoyed a 4-1 victory over Wilstead Reserves, Mo Banda leading the way with a hat-trick and joined on the scoresheet by Matt Cooper against a lone reply via Liam Fenton.

Bedford Albion emerged with a 8-7 penalty shoot-out win over Henlow Reserves after 90 minutes play had saw the sides deadlocked at 2-2. James Campbell and Chris Powell struck in the first half to put Henlow 2-0 ahead before the Albion fought back with second half goals from Paul Babbington and Harry Spillane.

There is no change at the head in Division Three following wins for the top two clubs. Leaders Kempston Athletic retained their unbeaten away record with a 12-1 victory at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A - Craig Damon netting four times and Josh St Clair Pierre claiming a hat-trick whilst there were further goals from Lee Leonard, Jacob Taylor, Tom Hughes and Luke Mongiovi. The lone Town reply came from Lewis Smith.

Second place Harlington took their unbeaten run to 15 games by winning 1-0 at Shefford Town & Campton A thanks to a goal from Farrell Whitman.

Also enjoying life on the road were Dinamo Flitwick who won 6-1 at Wootton Village after the home side had taken the lead in the fifth minute with a goal from Jason Churchman-Hall. Deano Myers and Daniel Day both grabbed braces for Dinamo to go alongside single goals for Charlie Collier and Matt Jarman.

The other two games both ended 3-3. For Bedford Albion Reserves that meant extending their unbeaten ways to five against the visiting Black Swan. Adam Wodecki, Aaron Fletcher and a Sean Hendry penalty marked the Albion scoresheet against Swan replies via Corey Richardson twice and Joe Grossi once.

The second game to finish 3-3 saw Sandy Reserves switch their game with Caldecote A to Harvey Close due to Bedford Road being unplayable. For Caldecote A it was an extension of their unbeaten run to 10 games thanks to a hat-trick from Tony Norman, whilst Sandy took their own unbeaten sequence to five thanks to goals from Jonnie Stratford, Mark Jennings and Recardo McKay.