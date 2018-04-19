Caldecote regain lead in the Bedfordshire League title race

The leadership of the Bedfordshire League changed hands again at the weekend - and this time it was Caldecote taking the top spot.

They took their unbeaten stretch to five games after a 5-1 home victory over Wilstead.

Jack Boyd and Oscar Smith both scored twice and Carl Heath once to bring up the nap hand against a lone reply from Michael Hutton.

Just a point behind the new leaders, with a game in hand, are Shefford Town & Campton who were the likewise 5-1 home winners over Ickwell & Old Warden who had started the the day on top of the table and fell to third. Jim Burnside led the way with a hat-trick and joined on the home scoresheet by Ryan Lewis and Jake Renney against a lone visitors reply via Scott Alleyne.

However this could all change quickly with more fixtures scheduled for midweek.

Swapping positions four and five were AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College with Crawley Green Reserves after the Town ran out 4-1 winners. Courtney Boughton with a brace plus Daniel Green and Mark Stephenson marked the Town scoresheet against a lone Green reply from Jacob Younger.

Whilst still in sixth are Flitwick Town despite being beaten 6-3 at home by Queens Park Crescents as they ended a five game losing run. Shahinur Rahman netted four times and Fabio Sattar twice against Town replies via James Fletcher, Phil Matthews and Ritchie Bevan.

Elsewhere Cranfield United chalked up their fifth win on the bounce by winning 6-2 at Kempston Rovers Development who have now lost their last nine games. Ali Smith, Antonia Ricciardi and Sam Evans all netted twice against Rovers replies via Paul Garrett and Rohul Loi. Wootton Blue Cross were gifted three points when Sharnbrook failed to raise a side to meet them at Lodge Road.

With Division One supported by O’Neills leaders Totternhoe Reserves away on Centenary Cup duty second place Riseley Sports closed the gap to just a single point by retaining their seasons unbeaten away record and now made it 17 games unbeaten with a 10-0 victory at bottom of the table Meltis Albion. James Cooke and Jay Willett both netted hat-tricks to go alongside single goals for Jake Hislop, Steven Shirley, Sam Harrison and Jamie Simmons.

Cople & Bedford SA are now unbeaten in their last six starts after their 3-0 home victory over Biggleswade FC Reserves, Ollie Hughes netting twice and Ashlee Banton once.

The games Cranfield United Reserves v Shefford Town & Campton Reserves and Sandy v Henlow were postponed due to unfit pitches.

Totternhoe Reserves will face Cranfield United Reserves in the Centenary Cup Final after they ran out 3-0 home winners over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves in the semi. Antony O’Grady, Lee Fromant and Jonny Clarke netted the goals to do the damage.

There is no change at the head of Division Two following wins for the top three sides. For leaders Henlow Reserves it was a 2-1 away victory at AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves where Russell Ayles netted twice against a home reply from Justin Muircroft.

Second place Bedford Albion remain just a point but with a game in hand after taking their unbeaten ways up to nine games with a 4-0 victory at Luton Leagrave AFC who were losing for the first time in six outings. Paul Babbington with a brace was joined on the Albion scoresheet by Ben Worbey and Adam Lewis.

Third place Wilstead Reserves duly kept the pressure on the top two by running out 6-0 home winners over CS Rovers. Luke Pursey and Liam Fenton both hitting hat-tricks to do the damage.

The scheduled Westoning v Caldecote Reserves game was postponed due to the state of the pitch at Greenfield Road.

In Division Three Kempston Athletic are now seven points clear at the head of the table after they retained their unbeaten away ways when winning 6-2 at Black Swan. Josh St Clair Pierre led the way with four goals, joined on the Athletic scoresheet by single goals from Lee Leonard and Ashley Martin against home replies via Ben Smith twice.

Also enjoying life on the road and winning for the first time in six outings were AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A who won 5-3 at Flitwick Town A. Gavin Cheema with a hat-trick was joined on the scoresheet by single strikes from Harvey Eagle and Ayden Ashraf to bring up the nap hand against home replies via David Lyons, Josh Chipperton and Harry Peacock.

The third away win of the day went to Shefford Town & Campton A who won 3-0 at Lidlington United Sports - or that’s at least what the record book will show but in fact the game took place on Town’s home Campton pitch. Alex Mitchell with a brace and Jacob Jevon with a single goal did the damage.

The lone home win of the day went to Caldecote A, 3-1 winners over Dinamo Flitwick. Daniel Day fired the visitors ahead after just 15 seconds before goals from Neil Giles, Josh Wilson and Tony Norman won the day for the home side.

The Sandy Reserves v Stevington Reserves game at Bedford Road was postponed due to the state of the pitch.

Bedfordshire Saturday Youth side Barton Rovers will now face Black Swan in the Watson Shield final after running out 3-0 home winners over Clifton, Henry Snee netting twice and Charlie Caulder once.