Christie nets double as AFC triumph

AFC Dunstable ended their run of three defeats in a row as they produced a gritty display to triumph 2-1 at Aylesbury United in Evo-Stik League South Division Central on Saturday.

Visiting boss Steve Heath made changes for the clash, BJ Christie and Tony Burnett back after knee and back injuries, as AFC started promisingly, winning a penalty on six minutes when Christie was fouled by Chris Crook in the area.

Christie himself stepped up and scored the opening goal of the game.

Keeper Jamie Head came to AFC’s rescue, standing tall to deny Harry Jones when he was sent clear by a defence-splitting pass,

The Ducks were level on 20 minutes though when Max Hercules’ shot struck Ryan Frater’s hand in the box for a spotkick that Ollie Hogg converted.

United then had the better of proceedings, Sean Coles shooting over and Hercules’ free kick too close to Head.

On the half hour mark, Frater’s powerful header was cleared away, as two minutes later, Charlie Clayton’s cross found Christie, his acrobatic overhead kick flashing across goal.

The second half started with Christie finding Adam Watkins whose shot didn’t trouble Jake Davis.

However, AFC led once more on 58 minutes, when Burnett found Clayton and his drilled cross saw Christie nip in to make it 2-1.

There could have been a third for the visitors moments later as Watkins and Clayton combined for Nathan Frater, his 20-yard drive touched on to the post by Davis.

AFC head to Kempston Rovers tonight in the Southern League Cup.