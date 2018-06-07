Ex-Hatter Lauren earns maiden England call-up

Former Luton Town Ladies player Lauren Bruton has received her first call-up to the England squad for their FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier against Russia in Moscow tomorrow.

The 25-year-old, who was with the Hatters from the age of nine to 15, before moving to join Arsenal, currently plays for Reading in the Women’s Super League, after leaving the Gunners in September 2013 and helped the Royals to their best-ever finish of fourth this season.

Bruton has played for England at U17s and U19s level, and was part of the U19 squad who won the European Championships in 2009.

She had been on the standby list, but was selected by boss Phil Neville alongside Sunderland’s Lucy Staniforth after Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal) and Izzy Christiansen (Manchester City) withdrew from the squad.

Speaking to the Reading official website, Bruton said: “‘I’ve really enjoyed being in training with the team over the last week or so, so to receive my first official Senior call-up is just the icing on the cake!

“Finishing fourth and now this, what a great end to a great season.”