Hatters Ladies finish up by beating Canaries

Luton Town Ladies ended a hectic run-in to the FA Women’s Premier League South East Division with a 3-2 victory at Norwich City Ladies on Sunday.

Playing their fifth game in 15 days, Hatters started impressively, Nicola Henman scoring a stunning 30-yard lob, only for the Canaries to level immediately.

Jess McKay finished well as Luton retook the lead and Zara Carroll’s free kick after the break made it 3-1.

Norwich pulled one back late on, but Luton held out to ensure they ended the season in fifth place.

They had also been in action on Thursday night, held to a 3-3 draw at home by Cambridge United.

Town trailed 2-0 in the first half, before levelling after the break through Lucy Webster’s double, one a long range piledriver, the other after being put through by Dionne Manning.

United were back ahead from a counter attack, but with five minutes remaining, substitute Jodie Whitford-Stark arrowed an effort into the top corner to salvage a point.

Reflecting on the campaign, boss Nikki Baker said: “It has been a season of ups and downs.

“We know we have thrown away some vital points, but a fifth place finish is not the end of the world, especially if you look at the money thrown around by teams in this league and we are competing with that week in week out.”