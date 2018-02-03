Hatters plunder 17 goals in Woburn demolition job

Luton Town Ladies racked up a stunning 17 goals as they started their defence of the Beds County Cup by thumping local side Woburn & Wavendon Ladies on Sunday.

Manager Nikki Baker made changes, as young goalkeeper Amy Martin came in for her first team debut in what was an attacking 3-4-3 formation.

It didn’t take long for the goals to flow as on four minute, Kim Farrow scored from close range after the keeper had saved Tash Fensome’s shot, while Steph Gale soon doubled the lead.

The third arrived on 17 minutes when Lisa Nixon’s superb cross was converted by Fensome and then Henman netted from Zara Carroll’s assist .

The Hatters then went on a rampage netting another three in four minutes.

Firstly Henman headed home Carroll’s corner, before Farrow finished well and Henman found Jess McKay to add Town’s seventh.

Carroll’s free kick went in and Fensome found the bottom corner from a Rachel Kosky cross as Luton led 9-0 at the break.

In the second half, the hosts carried on where they left off, Fensome completing her hat-trick from Kosky’s cross to take the score into double figures.

On the hour mark, Dionne Manning smashed her shot against the bar and Fensome netted her fourth from the rebound, while she was on target once more, with Kosky smashing it into the top corner for 13-0.

After 75 minutes, Manning finished well, while Nixon got on the scoresheet, after some great one touch football between Fensome, Manning and Henman.

With eight minutes left, Henman completed her treble with a bullet header from Lucy Webster’s cross.

Then in the dying seconds Manning added her second of the game, tapping home from McKay’s shot to finally complete the scoring.

Baker said “We played very well and kept the tempo up throughout. It was a really professional performance and to score 17 you can’t complain. I hope we can take some of that goal scoring form into the league now!”