Ickwell end leaders Shefford’s unbeaten run

Ickwell & Old Warden dramatically ended league leaders Shefford Town & Campton’s unbeaten run on Saturday.

They defeated the top side 2-1 on The Green - a result that narrows Shefford’s lead to a point, and moves Ickwell into sixth spot after a third straight win.

Ickwell & Old Warden v Shefford Town & Campton. Picture: David Kay PNL-170612-095530002

Dan Threadgold and Ashley Drummond scored for Ickwell, Jim Burnside netting for the visitors.

Sitting second in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform are Crawley Green Reserves after a fourth successive away win, this time 3-2 at Stevington. Temitayo Akerele with a brace plus a single goal from Rob Newman did the damage against home replies via Kieran Souter and Louis Grren.

Whilst now up into third spot are Caldecote following their 3-1 victory at Wootton Blue Cross. Jake Wallace, Adam Legate and Oscar Smith were on their scoresheet against a lone reply from Sam Halfpenny.

Thus dropping down tinto fourth are Wilstead who saw their five game unbeaten run come to an end when beaten 5-2 at home by AFC Oakley M&DH. George Cox, Matt Barnes, Alex Liburd, Zach Ives and an Elijah Hukin penalty marked the M&DH scoresheet to bring up the nap hand against home replies via Paul Jones and Shaun Winconek.

Also enjoying life on the road were Flitwick Town, 2-1 winners at Cranfield United, to end the home side’s six game unbeaten run. Dan Stafford and Chris Howells were on the Town scoresheet against a lone United reply via Josh Bamford.

Basement club Renhold United suffered defeat number eight on the bounce when beaten 2-1 at Kempston Rovers Development who were returning to winning ways for the first time in nine outings. Fraelias Mienanbolo and Scotty Dummett netted the Rovers goals against a United reply from Wes Lewis.

Whilst second from bottom Queens Park Crescents were beaten 1-0 at Sharnbrook who, with a goal from Richard Ball in the 10th minute, ended their three game losing run.

Also returning to winning ways following three straight defeats were AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College with a 2-1 home win over Marston Shelton Rovers. Dan Green and Colby Smith netted for the Town against a lone Rovers reply via Wes Burrows.

Division One supported by O’Neills

There is no change at the head of the Division One supported by O’Neills standings where leaders Totternhoe Reserves retained their 100% home record and took their unbeaten ways up to 10 games with a 7-1 victory over bottom of the table Meltis Albion. Jonny Clarke and Braydon Judge both scored twice and were joined on the home scoresheet by single goals from Jack Capehorn, Danny Mills and Spencer Park against a lone Albion reply via Davion Anderson.

Whilst now in second are Wixams who took their unbeaten sequence to five games to stay just goal difference behind the leaders in winning 5-2 at home against a Biggleswade FC Reserves side who are still looking for their first away win. Gareth White led the way with a hat-trick, joined on the scoresheet by Minde Siburkis and Grant Tibbett, against visiting replies via Gianni Battezzati and Karl Samal.

Losing out on that second spot and now in third are Riseley Sports who were held to a 1-1 draw at Lea Sports PSG, Jay Willett netting for the Sportsmen to ensure they retained their unbeaten away ways and Sean Dixon finding the back of the net for PSG.

Also retaining their unbeaten away record were fourth place AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves who won 3-0 at Henlow who are still looking for their first home win. Kurtis Alleyne, Jessie Sidhu and Paul Obuch scored the goals to do the damage.

For fifth place Flitwick Town Reserves it was a 4-2 home victory over Sandy to extend their unbeaten ways to four games. Dan Parker, Chris Bull, Sean O’Donnell and Stuart Hedges all netted for the Town against Sandy replies via a Matt Johnson penalty and Phil Beall.

Whist sixth place Cranfield United Reserves took their unbeaten away ways up to five games in winning 4-0 at second from bottom of the table The 61 FC Luton Reserves. Paul Garratt scored twice alongside single goals from Jack Brown and Jordan Conway.

Elsewhere it was a share of the points for Shefford Town & Campton Reserves and Bedford & Cople SA after they played out a 1-1 draw, Andrew Hayday netting for the Town and Lucas Banton replying for the visitors.

Division Two

Henlow Reserves find themselves five points clear in Division Two after winning 8-1 at bottom of the table Luton Leagrave AFC. James Campbell led the way with four goals and was joined on the leaders’ scoresheet by single strikes from Russell Ayles, Marcin Bator, Keith Milburn and Chris Powell against a lone home reply via Mitchell Allen.

Whilst for second place Renhold United Reserves it was a 3-2 away defeat at CS Rovers. Connor Darocha was the home hero with all three goals against United replies from Joslin Kosongo and Jamie Lovell.

Missing the chance to take over that second spot were third place Bedford Albion who were held to a 0-0 home draw by second from bottom Sundon Park Rovers.

Now just a single point behind the Albion in fourth are Houghton Athletic who, thanks to a lone goal from Max O’Brien, won 1-0 at Caldecote Reserves who themselves stay a point clear of fifth place Wilstead Reserves who won 3-1 at AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Lewis Duffield with a brace plus Liam Phillips marked the Wilstead scoresheet against a lone M&DH reply from Brad Duffet.

Elsewhere it was a return to winning ways for Elstow Abbey with a 4-3 home success over Wixams Wanderers. Dean Leydon, James Reynolds, Billy Mills and Will Phillips all found the back of the net for the Abbey against Wanderers replies via a brace from Dani Tahir and a single goal for Khy Cyrus.

Following three consecutive home defeats Westoning made amends with a 3-2 victory over Atletico Europa. Bryn Reynolds, Ryan O’Neill and Lewis Wilson netting their goals against Europa replies via Joel Franklin and Albert Adeyemi.

Division Three

There is no change at the head of Division Three following wins for the top three clubs. For leaders Kempston Athletic it was a 4-0 home victory over Sandy Reserves thanks to goals from Josh St Claire Pierre, Lee Leonard, Craig Damon and Tom Hughes to stay four points clear of second place Harlington who have played one game fewer after they netted win number five on the bounce with a 1-0 home success over Bedford Albion Reserves thanks to a goal from Shaun Gentle-King.

For third place Clifton it was a 4-2 victory at second from bottom of the table White Eagles who are still looking for their first home win of the season. Charlie Watson, Cameron Lewis, Kyle Davis and Jake Brown were on the visitors scoresheet against Eagles replies via Jan Bucur and Dawid Gorzeinik.

Also enjoying life on the road were the A teams of Caldecote and Shefford Town & Campton. Town with goals from Gareth Head and Josh Lummis winning 2-1 at Flitwick Town A for whom Dom Collis replied and Caldecote winning 1-0 at Dinamo Flitwick. Joe Rowley netting the all important goal.

Elsewhere it was a 3-0 home victory for Lidlington United Sports over Black Swan. Chris Roberts, John Webber and Carl Pearson all found the back of the net for United to notch up home win number three on the bounce.

Whilst AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A were gifted the three points after Stevington Reserves failed to raise a side to meet them at their playing field headquarters.