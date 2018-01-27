Jodie is a Hatter again

Luton Town Ladies have re-signed defensive midfielder Jodie Whitford-Stark.

The 23-year-old turned out for the Hatters earlier in her career, before moving to Leeds for University.

She has been playing at Steele City and Guiseley, as on her addition, Luton boss Nikki Baker said: “I am delighted to have Jodie back at Luton.

“She was a key member of our squad before she moved away, and since then has been playing at a good level.

“Jodie can play defensive midfield or is equally as comfortable at centre back. She is great with the ball at her feet and brings strength and experience to the side.”

Luton were without a game at the weekend as their Beds County Cup fixture with Woburn & Wavendon was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The two clubs will attempt to get the match on this Sunday.

Town will also host MK Dons in the WPL Plate quarter-final after the draw was made this week.