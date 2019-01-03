Leaders Shefford suffer first Bedfordshire League defeat of season

Shefford Town & Campton’s lead at the head of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform is down to just three points after they suffered their first defeat of the season.

They were beaten 1-0 at home by AFC Oakley M&DH for whom Elijah Hukin netted in the 70th minute.

Ickwell v Queens Park Crescents. Picture: David Kay

A serious head injury to Town’s Jack Renney held proceedings up for 30 minutes but, with both sides wanting to continue, a quick turnaround at the break saw them just beat the onset of darkness and play the full 90 minutes.

Second place Cranfield United won 4-0 at Wotton Blue Cross. Ahead in the 18th minute via a strike from Niall Jones they doubled their lead just three minutes from the break when Jones netted again.

The game was settled in the 79th minute when Jones claimed his hat-trick with a peach of a free kick from all of 35 yards, before goal number four arrived via Josh Sturniolo in time added on.

Crawley Green Reserves saw their seven game winning run ended with a 0-0 home draw by Riseley Sports. Whilst Flitwick Town returned to winning ways on the road with a 5-1 victory at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. Dominic Collins netted twice to go alongside single strikes from Phil Matthews, Fiorin Filimon and Oliver Banfield to bring up the nap hand against a lone home reply from Lorenzo Fillip.

The final name into the hat for the Britannia Cup Quarter-final is Queens Park Crescents after they ran out 4-1 winners at Ickwell & Old Warden. Dominic Pallella with a brace was joined on their scoresheet by single goals from Fabio Sattar and Mohammed Raheem Jabbar against a lone home reply from Ben Luke.

In Division One supported by O’Neills the clash of the top two clubs saw leaders Bedford Albion held to a 1-1 draw by Wixams who remain three points behind. Paul Babbington netted for the Albion and Phil Meredith for the visitors.

Third place Cranfield United Reserves beat Cople & Bedford SA 2-0, Daniel Cox and Jack Sharman-Dodd on the United scoresheet against a lone reply from Lewis Fox.

Biggleswade FC Reserves stay unbeaten on the road after a 2-1 win at Totternhoe Reserves who were duly losing for the first time in nine outings. John Veal netted both goals against a home reply from Mitch Butler.

This win took Biggleswade up to fourth, a point clear of now fifth place Henlow who ran out 4-1 home winners over The 61 FC Luton Reserves. Luke Hills with a brace was joined on the home scoresheet by single goals from Russell Ayles and Chris Reeves against a lone 61 reply via Pearce Tracey.

Flitwick Town Reserves lost 2-1 at Lea Sports PSG, Nathan Prime and Rob Hennem on the PSG scoresheet against a lone reply from Town’s Kevin Higby.

Wilstead Reserves shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Christian in Sport (Luton). Filip Hammond and Lewis Driffield were on the home scoresheet against visting replies via Jamie Nolan and Michael Spence.

Pines (Luton) now lead Division Three supported by Hy-Pro by a massive 15 points after winning 4-0 at Wootton Village. Garry Duncan, Ryan Smith, Sean Sheridan and Scott Nash netted the goals to do the damage.

Bedford Albion Reserves missed the chance to climb into second when held to a 2-2 home draw by Stevington Reserves. Garry Townsend and Giuseppe Lamberti were on the Albion scoresheet against replies via Colm McGirl and Jacob Taylor for Stevington.

Lidlington United Sports find themselves sixth after being gifted three points when Flitwick Town A failed to raise a side to play them.