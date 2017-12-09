McKay’s wonder strike sends Luton Ladies through in FA Cup

A last-gasp wonder goal from Jess McKay saw Luton Town Ladies reach the third round of the Women’s FA Cup by beating Harlow Ladies 3-2 at home on Sunday.

With extra time almost over, it had looked like the match would go to penalties, until McKay stepped up to score a magnificent effort from the half way line to put the Town through.

The visitors had started better, taking the lead after 20 minutes when Chloe Bassett cut in from the wing and fired into the top corner.

This seemed to wake Luton up, and they began to get a grip on the game.

A great cross from Jo Rutherford was just too high for Jess McKay, while McKay then hit two efforts just wide of the goal and Dionne Manning had a shot saved.

After the break, Luton upped their performance levels and it it didn’t take long before they were on level terms, McKay finding the net from close range.

Shortly afterwards, the Hatters were in front as Kim Farrow scored her first goal for the club to make it 2-1.

The rest of the half was dominated by Luton, but they saw chance after chance saved or fly over the bar.

Then in the dying minutes, Harlow managed to grab an equaliser through Bassett after a scramble in the area ensured an extra half an hour.

Luton continued to dominate but could not find the net, until McKay picked up the ball in the centre circle in the 119th minute, and superbly smashed it into the roof of the goal, sending the Hatters through to the third round.

Boss Nikki Baker said: “We worked hard and dominated but Harlow kept coming back at us and made it difficult.

“Jess scored another worldie as she keeps doing and we just about scraped through. We are in good form and overall on stats, deserved to win the game.”

Luton will face Chichester City Ladies in the next stage, while this weekend, host Southampton Saints Girls and Ladies in the FA Women’s Premier League Plate.