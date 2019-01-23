Nine man Barton have little chance in Rovers loss

Evo-Stik South League Division One Central: Barton Rovers 0 Kempston Rovers 3

Nine-man Barton Rovers saw their six game unbeaten run ended with a 3-0 home defeat against Kempston Rovers on Saturday.

Action from Barton Rovers' defeat to Kempston Rovers

The outcome of this match was determined as early as the 14th minute when Barton stalwart and captain Paul Andrews was shown a straight red card for his part in an incident involving Kempston keeper James Martin.

With Andrews retreating following a Barton corner, minimal contact was made between the two but the referee opted to dismiss the home player.

Barton’s 10 men were then completely on the back foot, and found themselves 1-0 down on 30 minutes when a speculative attempt cannoned off the unfortunate Robbie Goodman and flew into the net.

Kempston’s Shane Bush and Goodman both received yellow cards, before the Walnut Boys added their second, when, following a brilliant goal-line clearance from Dan Olineran, winger Nathan Tshikuna picked up the loose ball and rifled into an unguarded goal.

There was to be no glorious comeback from the home side as Kempston took full second half advantage of their extra man.

Barton’s Victor Osubu and Sam Gibson were able to create and miss the target on the sporadic occasions the hosts were able to get near the visitors goal.

Kempston wrapped up the points when Tshikuna scored with a thunderbolt of a shot in the 70th minutes.

The drama was not completely played out as Goodman picked up a second yellow card for a late tackle leaving the home side to play out the remaining minutes with nine men.

It was an afternoon to forget then for Barton, who head to Didcot Town this weekend.