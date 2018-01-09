Rovers’ poor run is finally ended at Peter

Southern League Division East: Chalfont St Peter 1 Barton Rovers 2

Barton Rovers ended their run of seven games without a win, by triumphing 2-1 at Chalfont St Peter on Saturday to record a first victory since November 21.

Against a strong Chalfont side that were sitting just outside the play-offs, Barton took the game to their opponents from kick-off.

They led on 21 minutes as midfielder Hugh Alban-Jones bagged his first goal of the season with a crisp volley from outside the area.

Not to be outdone, recent signing Jimmy Hartley cut in from the left to unleash a 25 yard rocket into the top corner just three minutes later to make it 2-0.

Barton dominated the game in the second half and star man Drew Phillips had a goal ruled out for offside.

Barton looked to be comfortably seeing the match out until the 89th minute when Chalfont grabbed a consolation.

It could have been so different if another effort had not rebounded back off the woodwork in the final minute as boss Tony Fontenelle said: “It was our most disciplined performance to date and I was very happy to start the new year with a victory.

“The lads have been working hard and the squad is starting to take shape after a couple of recent signings.

“We have a good young team that are learning and improving as the weeks go by.

“ We’re still waiting to get our first home win of the season and with performances like that, we won’t have to wait too much longer.”

Rovers, now fourth bottom, host Aylesbury United this weekend.