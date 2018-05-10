Sacred Heart U13s hammer United to seal title

Sacred Heart U13s Saints were crowned Chiltern Youth League U13 Division Two champions after a 7-1 win over Luton United U13s on Sunday.

Needing victory to secure the title from Flitwick Eagles Blues, Sam O’Neill notched a hat-trick, while Tyler Downey added two, with James Denniss and Joe Duke on target.

Luton United got their goal through Ibraheem Khalil.

On Tuesday, Heart had won 8-2 at Dunstable Town Whites, with Dennis netting four times, George Kerr (2), Freddie Faloone, Mason James and O’Neill finding the net.

The side are run by Jim Oliver, Dean Goss, Simon Durston and Jason Downey.

Heart: Charlie Brackenridge, James Denniss, Tyler Downey, Joe Duke, Joe Durston, Harry Goff, Rocco Goss, Archie Hudson, George Kerr, Sam O’Neill, Josh Oliver, Cormac Green, Mason James.