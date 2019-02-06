Wootton back to winning ways in Bedfordshire League

The lone top flight game of the day saw Wootton Blue Cross return to winning ways on the road for the first time in four outings, 4-2 at Caldecote.

Antony Wright netted twice alongside single goals from Luke Little and Harry Whittington to take the Blue Cross up to third in the league standings.

Caldecote v Wootton BC. Picture: David Kay

Jack Miller scored both for Caldecote who were losing for the eighth game in a row.

The Stevington v Ickwell and Old Warden game was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Britannia Cup Quarter-Finals

AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College became the first club to claim a semi-final spot with a 5-4 home penalty shoot-out win over Queens Park Crescents after 90 minutes play had saw the sides deadlocked at 4-4.

Thomas Vandenbergh with a brace including one from the penalty spot plus Andy Jones and Jonny Richens netted for the home side against Crescents replies via Shahiur Rahman twice plus single strikes from Chisom Amadi and Anish Khinda.

Cranfield United v Crawley Green Reserves, Flitwick Town v Shefford Town & Campton and Marston Shelton Rovers v Wilstead were postponed.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Lea Sports PSG v Christian in Sports (Luton) , Totternhoe Reserves v Wixams and Wilstead Resrves v Flitwick Town Reserves were all postponed.

Centenary Cup Quarter-Finals

The biggest win of the day went to Cople & Bedford SA who netted a 6-1 home win over The 61 FC Luton Reserves. Ollie Hughes led the way with four goals and was joined on the SA scoresheet by single goals from Lewis Fox and Michael Allen against a lone 61 reply from Shea Gentle-King.

Biggleswade FC Reserves racked up a 5-2 home win over Cranfield United Reserves. John Veal with a brace plus single strikes from Ash Boness, David Lenton and Cian Mitchell brought up the nap hand against a brace in reply from United’s Joe Sames.

Joining these two clubs in the semi-final draw will be Henlow who, with a second half-goal from Marcin Bator, ran out 1-0 winners at Bedford Albion.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

Just one of the scheduled six games was to beat the weather and this saw Meltis Albion climb the league into third with a 3-2 victory at Atletico Europa who thus missed the chance to take over second spot. Matthew Heraghty with a brace plus Niall Canavan netted for the Albion against home replies via Moses Gilson and Emmanuel Adjei.

The games failing to beat the weather were Black Swan (Luton) v Caldecote Reserves, Luton Leagrave AFC v Houghton Athletic, M&DH Clapham Sports v Sundon Park Rovers, Sporting Lewsey Park v Kempston Athletic and St Josephs (Saturday) v Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves.

Jubilee Cup Quarter-Finals

Clifton v Elstow Abbey and CS Rovers v AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Were called off.

Division Three supported by Hy-Pro

Just one of the scheduled seven games was to beat the weather and see Stevington Reserves win 4-2 at Wootton Village to end a three game losing run and to move up into ninth in the table, Aiden Medhurst and Harry Eagle netting the home goals.

The games called off were Bedford Albion Reserves v Thurleigh, Lidlington United Sports v Dinamo Flitwick, Pines (Luton) v Flitwick Town A, Real Haynes v Harlington Juniors, Square FC v Real Haynes Reserves and Wixams Wanderers v Shefford Town & Campton A.