Wreh heads to Blues as Town strengthen

Dunstable Town have made a host of new signings for the 2018-19 campaign, including Chris Wreh, the son of the former Arsenal striker with the same name.

On bringing in Wreh, whose dad played for the Gunners between 1997-2000, Blues boss Tony McCool said: “We have known about Chris for some time and now the staff felt he was worth another look now.

“He’s been terrific in training so we wanted to see him in a game and his attitude was fantastic.

“Along with a terrific hat-trick, he’s also a decent lad and wants to learn which is the profile we want.”

Joining Wreh at Creasey Park are Marius Patru, Hassan Abdinur and Connor Perlmutter.

McCool continued: “Hassan came on a recommendation from leagues below which we felt was strong enough to give him a chance and he’s grabbed it with both hands.

“He has a terrific attitude and looks very comfortable having stepped up so we are delighted to have him on board and show we are a club that will give people a go.

“We were looking for a bit of experience in centre midfield also and Conor fits that profile having been at some very good clubs.

“Patrick is a Romanian National of excellent pedigree and has been training with us following a season in the South Midlands Premier League.

“He offers us some tenacity at the back, he’s solid and impressed us greatly over the month we have had him.”

“That takes us to six new signings to bolster the eight players we managed to retain and have shown amazing loyalty to our project.

“The rest of the squad will again be made up of 17/18 year old development squad players to cement the pathway plan.”

Dunstable also added former Stevenage youngster Alex Taylor to the ranks too, as McCool added: “He’s a midfield battler that is comfortable on the ball and has great detail in passing and movement.”

“For us it’s a terrific signing and a crucial player that can help us deliver the sort of football we want to play.”