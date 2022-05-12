The move will boost the Hatters hopes of securing a shock promotion into the Premier League

There is still plenty of drama left in the Championship season with the regular season quickly becoming a fading memory and the play-off lottery set to get into full swing this weekend.

But clubs across English football’s second tier have already started planning for what should be an eventful summer transfer window.

Luton Town’s focus will understandbly remain on their play-off semi-final tie with Huddersfield Town as the Hatters faithful hold their breath in anticipation of Friday night’s first leg at Kenilworth Road.

The second leg taks place at the Terriers’ John Smith’s Stadium on Monday night as Nathan Jones’ men look to move within 90 minutes of promotion into the top tier of English football.

Jones is already planning for next season, despite not knowing what division his side will be in - but he has received one bit of positive news on the transfer front ahead of their play-off bid.

Luton Today takes a look at the latest transfer talk involving the Hatters and their Championship rivals.

