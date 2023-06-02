News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town fans can download hundreds of images taken at the team’s victorious homecoming

“I don’t think I have ever seen so many happy people in one place ever.”
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:32 BST

Photographer Tony Margiocchi has shared 400 pictures with Luton Town fans to remind them of the team’s special homecoming day.

Tony took to the streets on Monday (May 29) to capture the day from start to finish as fans came to welcome their team home.

He said: “I set out to capture the day from start to finish from the ‘snapper-on-the-street’ perspective. At the back of my mind was to put out as many images as I could, free of charge, so that folks could remember the day for ever.”

This picture sums the mood of the town up very well!
Tony went to the Thistle hotel’s ninth floor to snap the crowds and took pictures of the people who came in their droves. He explained: “Wherever I went folks were happy to have their pictures taken, it was amazing

“Luton came together as if it was one massive family, all races creeds and colours, in one place at one time, all happy. I loved every second of it.” Find the images here.

