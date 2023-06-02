Photographer Tony Margiocchi has shared 400 pictures with Luton Town fans to remind them of the team’s special homecoming day.

Tony took to the streets on Monday (May 29) to capture the day from start to finish as fans came to welcome their team home.

He said: “I set out to capture the day from start to finish from the ‘snapper-on-the-street’ perspective. At the back of my mind was to put out as many images as I could, free of charge, so that folks could remember the day for ever.”

This picture sums the mood of the town up very well!

Tony went to the Thistle hotel’s ninth floor to snap the crowds and took pictures of the people who came in their droves. He explained: “Wherever I went folks were happy to have their pictures taken, it was amazing