Luton Town Ladies' double-winning skipper Wade announces her Hatters exit

Luton Town Ladies have confirmed that double-winning captain Elly Wade has left the club after seven years.

After revealing her exit to her team-mates, the centre back, who has since joined Stevenage Women, took to Instagram to officially announce she was departing, saying: “It is impossible to put these last seven years into words, all the highs and the lows, from seasons of rebuilding with new players and managers to ones finishing just shy from the top.

"It’s been one hell of a ride. I feel honoured to be part of this club’s history and will forever remember this final season, 2024/25 as your captain, finally winning promotion. To the players and the staff, I will be supporting you from afar this season, watching as you all take on your next challenge in the National League. It is where you’ve always belonged. Enjoy it, embrace it and most importantly, do it together as a team.”

Wade joined the Town back in 2019, alongside Tanya Blacksley, as they both went on to form a formidable partnership in the Luton defence. She had many accomplishments throughout her time at the club, but last season was her standout campaign as promoted to skipper, Wade suffered just two defeats in her captaincy, leading the club to the fourth tier of women’s football and scoring in the League Cup final victory as well.

The Hatters’ skipper featured in many historic Luton Town Ladies games, such as the Women’s FA Cup tie against Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion, captaining the side against second-tier Portsmouth Women and also leading the team out in front of over 1,000 people at Kenilworth Road in the County Cup Final against Real Bedford. A club statement added: “Elly Wade’s contributions to the club both on and off the pitch are etched into Luton Town Ladies history and she leaves with the well wishes of everyone associated with the club.”