Luton Town launches Fit Hatters programme for men and women with goal of being more active

Luton Town FC Community Trust is launching a new free health programme for men and women aged 35-65 who are looking to lose weight, get fitter and lead a more active life.

Fit Hatters is a 12-week programme delivered by coaching staff from the Hatters Trust at the stadium.

Fit Hatters is aimed at men and women aged 35-65 who are looking to lose weight

Participants will learn how to improve eating habits, cut down on alcohol, increase activity levels, reduce their weight and waistline and support each other to stay on track.

The programme will begin on Wednesday, January 15 at 6.30pm with the first cohort of men, followed by a female-only programme later in the year.

Fit Hatters will be launched this Saturday at Kenilworth Road prior to the home match against Swansea.

Staff from Luton Town FC Community Trust will be on the Kenilworth Road concourse available to answer questions about the programme and to get you enrolled!

Alternatively, you can contact Luton Town Community Trust community@lutontown.co.uk, call 01582 561622 or visit www.lutontowncommunity.co.uk/fit-hatters for further information.