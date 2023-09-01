Luton Town FC’s famous Oak Stand has been given a rebrand from Dominoes Pizza ahead of the club’s first Premier League clash at home.

The pizza chain – which opened its first UK branch in Luton in 1985, 100 years after the club was established in 1885 – is celebrating its roots by partnering with Luton Town to sponsor the club's Oak Road Stand. The entrances to the stand have received global attention due to their unique location between terraced houses.

Work has been underway since Luton Town’s promotion to top-tier football to allow Kenilworth Road to welcome some of the biggest clubs in football.

A sign is installed at Luton Town F.C.’s Oak Stand entrance to the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, renaming it as ‘The Domino’s Oak Stand. Picture: Simon Jacobs/PA Wire

Luton Town's commercial director, Chris Bell, said: “This season is set to be our biggest ever, and we know the town will rally around us to support our players at every game. That includes the local businesses, of which Domino’s is one of the originals.

“They’ve been a part of our town for over 38 years and are as permanent as the Luton Town FC itself. We share a very similar history, by building our fanbase and setting foot on the biggest of stages.

“We’re proud to be working alongside such an iconic and beloved brand to support our team and our town as we head into the toughest year of football we’ve faced, with the support firmly in our corner.”

The new stand is officially named ‘The Domino’s Oak Stand’ and celebrates the club's establishment, 100 years before the opening of the first ever Domino’s store in the UK.

Domino’s head of sponsorships, Sam Wilson, said: “Luton is a big part of our history and is intertwined with our brand identity, and it’s something we’re immensely proud of. Luton Town F.C. carries the same pride for its iconic Oak Road Stand and Kenilworth Road ground.