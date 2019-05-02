'100 per cent redemption' for Harford after he leads Luton to the Championship

Hatters boss Mick Harford has admitted he finally feels ‘100 per cent redemption’ after leading the club to the Championship this season.

The former Town striker had been manager when Luton were relegated out of the Football League in 2009.

They had been hit with a 30-point deduction by the FA prior to the season starting, giving the club very little hope of survival, but speaking back in February, Harford said: “On a personal note, as I’ve said in the past, when I was in charge, I was at the helm, you do feel responsible.

“I’m going to fight tooth and nail and work my socks off and encourage the players to try and get us over the line.

"It will be some redemption I guess.”

Now after Portsmouth and Sunderland both lost on Tuesday night, it means the Hatters are up automatically with one game to go.

When asked if he now felt he could close that chapter of his life, Harford, who took over from Nathan Jones in January, said: “I’m pleased I was given the opportunity, the club was in a good place when I took over.

“Obviously we’d lost the manager, it could have been a bit disruptive, but fortunately it wasn’t.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that I can say we got the team promoted to the Championship and it’s a massive achievement.

“Those dark days still play on my mind, I’ve got to be honest with you, as I’ve got a passion, a love for the football club, and it is redemption, 100 per cent.”

Harford has been in charge for 19 league games at Kenilworth Road, winning 11, drawing six and losing just two.

On the secret behind his triumphant return to the hot-seat, he added: “What I wanted was the players to be successful.

"I wanted the players to enjoy the way they’re playing and just try to manage them the way I thought best.

“They more than surpassed that in terms of the performances, the records they broke, the records they’ve set this season.

“It’s just been a monumental season.

"Some of the performances have been top level, some really, really good performances and thoroughly, thoroughly deserved, from everyone at the football club.

“From the board downwards, everyone in my opinion has made a massive contribution to getting us to where are now.

“It’s amazing, it’s monumental for the club, for the town, for everyone, for the players, for the staff, it’s just a magnificent achievement.

“In the last two seasons, two promotions, back-to-back, it’s colossal.”