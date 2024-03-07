Our pictures take you all the way back to a training session, and a game of leapfrog in 1926 – a training session that the modern day pros would most likely not be involved in.

We take a look at the fashions of the 1930’s as the Luton players prepare for an FA Cup tie at Man City.

And there’s also snaps of some of the stars of the 1920’s and 30’s, including Fred Kean and Arthur Roe, as well as 1950’s keeper Ron Baynham.

1 . Training in August 1922 Luton Town goalkeeper H Bailey, makes a catch during a training session in 1922. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images):

2 . Arthur Roe - 1922 Arthur Roe puts in some heading practice in August 1922. He played 93 times for the Hatters, scoring once, between 1920 and 1925.

3 . Dignitaries gather ahead of Arsenal v Luton The Mayors of London, Luton and Islington at Highbury for a first round FA Cup tie between Arsenal football club and Luton Town in 1924. Arsenal won 4-1.