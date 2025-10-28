16-year-old Evans makes history by becoming Luton's youngest ever goalscorer in Brighton win

Vertu Trophy group stage: Luton Town 3 Brighton & Hove Albion U21s 1

Teenage centre half Fin Evans made history by becoming the Hatters’ youngest ever goalscorer as he crowned his first team debut in some style by finding the net as Luton made it through to the Vertu Trophy knock-out stages when beating Brighton & Hove Albion U21s 3-1 this evening.

With the centre half a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up, the first-year scholar, who is aged at 16 years and 271 days, beat Ricky Hill, Keith Keane and Roland Legate who were all on target as 17-year-olds, slamming home after a corner dropped invitingly to him inside the area in the second half to put the result beyond doubt.

The youngster was one of nine changes made by boss Jack Wilshere on the night, after he impressed for the U21s against Brentford B last week in the Premier League, when he also found the net following a set-piece. Evans was chosen to partner Mads Andersen in a new-look back four that saw Hakeem Odoffin get his first start at right back, Cohen Bramall one of two, with Gideon Kodua, keeping their place, as James Shea was named between the posts.

Fin Evans celebrates his history-making goal against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s this evening - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Marvelous Nakamba was in for his first start since February, while Liam Walsh was fit enough to show Town’s new manager just what he can do, Zack Nelson also recalled, as upfront, Jerry Yates and Joe Gbode got their first starts under Wilshere, as Gbode went to the wide left role, Kodua on the right. Town were inches away from taking the lead on when Walsh’s exquisite free kick was met by Andersen’s glancing header only to hit the inside of the post and bounce clear.

After a confidence-settling header away, Evans showed he was more than happy to bring the ball out from the back, getting deep into enemy territory but unfortunately ran into traffic before he could locate a team-mate. It took until after the half hour for any real quality to shine through on the night though, Yates taking the ball out of the sky superbly and drilling a magnificent outside of the boot pass to Gbode who was eventually able to get his shot off, seeing it deflect behind for a corner.

However, Luton were then ahead on 37 minutes when a cross came in from the right and dropped kindly to Kodua. He lined up his shot which flashed across goal and there was a perfectly positioned Yates to divert over the line from a matter of yards. The West Ham loanee went on another mazy run on the right moments later, seeing his shot charged down on the edge of the box.

Town then doubled their lead on 42 minutes when a short corner was played to Bramall whose cross hit the outstretched arm of Tyler Silsby for a penalty that was drilled into the bottom corner by Yates for his second of the evening. The summer signing almost had a quickfire hat-trick too, Bramall escaping on the left and his low cross was turned behind by covering defender Noel Atom before the striker could pounce.

At the break, Luton boss Wilshere handed out another debut as 18-year-old left back Harry Fox, a second-year scholar who has been at Kenilworth Road since the age of nine, replaced Bramall, with Milli Alli also on for Kodua. Town started to push their opponents back, Nakamba attempting to open his account for the club when having a pop from 25 yards, as it took a slight deflection on its way over the bar.

With an hour gone, Odoffin and Walsh made way, allowing Christ Makosso and Lasse Nordas to enter the fray, Alli having a hopeful effort from even further out that was never testing Steven Hall. With both sides beginning to go through the motions, Nordas simply had to score when he was played clean through by Yates, but with just Hall to beat, could only fire against the stopper’s legs as it went behind for a corner.

That miss was then made to look even worse on 74 minutes as Town switched off from a set-piece which saw the ball played in for Atom who was able to sidefoot into the bottom corner. Luton did have a third though with one of the biggest cheers of the night as a free kick was swung into the box and after a spell of pinball, it dropped for a delighted Evans to blast into the net and take his place in the record books. Yates tried to get his treble in the closing stages only for Hall to parry away, as the Hatters will now wait to find out who they face in the last 32.

Hatters: James Shea ©, Hakeem Odoffin (Christ Makosso 60), Mads Andersen, Fin Evans, Cohen Bramall (Harry Fox 46), Marvelous Nakamba, Liam Walsh (Lasse Nordas 60), Zack Nelson, Gideon Kodua (Milli Alli 46), Joe Gbode (Jake Richards 81), Jerry Yates. Subs not used: Lucas Thomas, Jack Lorentzen-Jones.

Seagulls U21s: Steven Hall, Sean Keogh (Henry Kasvosve 84), Noel Atom, Ben Barclay, Zane Albarus (C), Yussif Owusu (Younes Ibrahim 85), Aidan West (Joe Belmont 60), Callum Mackley, Shane Nti, Matthew Hayden, Tyler Silsby. Subs not used: Michael Dike, Tate Ferdinand, Adam Brett. Booked: Bramall 36, Yates 54, Keogh 69, Nti 86, Nordas 90. Referee: Alex Chilowicz.