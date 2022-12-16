Our latest retro fans gallery captures Luton Town fans backing the boys between 2009 and the current era.

We’ve got some of the biggest moments covered, including winning promotion back to the Football League and beating Scunthorpe United at Wembley.

There’s plenty of pics from Championship games – home and away – life as fans return back to football during the COVID era and some big FA Cup ties.

If you’re a Hatters fans you’re going to love these pictures. And if you have pictures you would like to share of life supporting Luton then email [email protected]

1. Luton Town v Oxford United Luton Town fans support their club during the Sky Bet League One match between Luton Town and Oxford United at Kenilworth Road on May 04, 2019. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Luton Town v Huddersfield Town A Luton Town fan cheers their team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road on August 31, 2019. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Luton Town v Huddersfield Town A Luton Town fan cheers their team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road on August 31, 2019. Photo: Stephen Pond:f Photo Sales

4. Barnsley v Luton Town Luton Town fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Luton Town at Oakwell Stadium on August 24, 2019. Photo: George Wood:f Photo Sales