2020 Developments thank Luton council for rejecting 'poorly conceived' Aldi bid

The property arm of Luton Town FC, 2020 Developments, have thanked Luton council for rejecting an application to build a new Aldi store on the former bowling green at Gipsy Lane this week.

The planning application had been for a proposed demolition of a vacant building in Gipsy Lane and the building of a new food store on the site.

It was originally approved by the council's development control committee, but was referred to full council for a final decision on Tuesday evening, where the council chose to reject the application..

Prior to the meeting, Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet had contacted councillers urging them to come to such a decision as they want to acquire the site themselves and build a sports dome which is critical to the Hatters' being able to elevate to a Category 2 status.

He also felt a new supermarket so close to Power Court would make it harder for the club to deliver a new supermarket as part of their mixed-use stadium scheme.

Speaking exclusively to the Luton News, 2020's chief operating officer Mike Moran said: "We are obviously delighted that common sense prevailed at the full Council meeting.

"A number of Councillors spoke passionately about the need to serve the town and its community and set an aspirational vision for the future.

"We share this view and thank them all their time and effort spent looking at this application.

"Put simply the proposal for a supermarket at the Venue 360 bowling green was poorly conceived from the very outset.

"We want to see a supermarket in the town centre as already set out in the Local Plan.

"We will happily work with Aldi and any other operators at Power Court".