25 iconic retro pictures from the Luton Town of yesteryear

Our pictures include a game at Arsenal on 12th January 1924, the Luton Town squad in 1925 and a training session in August 1926.
We take a look at a very different looking goalkeeper kit and the Hatters players enjoying a team bonding day enjoying some fun in Brighton.
And there’s also snaps of some of the stars of the 1930s through to the 50s.
Share your great Luton Town memories, via our social media channels.
You can get the latest Hatters news, here.
1. Luton Town - January 1925
The Luton Town squad in January 1925. Back row (left to right): Charles Green (secretary), J Johnson, T Brown, J Walker, C Neal, R Graham, J Orr, J Mills, W Jennings (captain), J Mackey, B Cockle, J Till, G Brookes, W Robinson, F Westgarth (trainer); Seated: R Hote, A Kerr, S Dennis, H Davey, S Reid, J Shankley and A Roe. Photo: Getty Images : c
2. Arsenal v Luton - 1924
The Mayor of London shaking hands with Luton players before the first round FA Cup tie against Arsenal at Highbury on 12th January 1924. Photo: Getty Images
3. Henry Bailey
Luton Town Football Club goalkeeper Henry Bailey makes a catch during a training session on August 1922. Photo: Getty Images
4. Arthur Roe
Arthur Roe was a professional footballer for Luton Town and a member of the Footballers' Battalion of the Middlesex Regiment during World War I: Luton Town career Roe joined Luton Town at the start of the 1914–15 season. He played in matches for the club including against Aberdare Athletic on May 1, 1922 and Northampton Town on April 29, 1922. Photo: Getty Images