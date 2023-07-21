Luton have announced the signing of defender Issa Kaboré on a season-long loan deal from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 22-year-old moved to the Etihad from Belgian side KV Mechelen in July 2020, signing a five year deal, going on to spend the last two years with French Ligue 1 clubs Troyes and Marseille.

Kabore, a Burkina Faso international with 32 caps to his name, played 22 matches last term in the league as the Orange Vélodrome side finished third in the table.

He also featured four times in the Champions League as well, including facing Spurs, but has agreed to head to Kenilworth Road for his first taste of the Premier League, as manager Rob Edwards told the Hatters’ official website: “This is a really exciting signing and a big coup for the club, so I’d like to thank everyone involved for getting it over the line.

“We’ve had a lot of good feedback from the people we know at Manchester City, they really like him, and we think he’s someone who’s now more than ready for Premier League football.

"He’s had really good challenges in the top division in France so now is the right time.

“His attributes will help us.

Issa Kabore challenges Harry Kane during Marseille's Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur last season - pic: Clive Rose/Getty Images

"He’s an athlete and I think he’ll suit the way we want to play.