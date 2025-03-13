Aasgaard labels Bluebirds victory as an 'unbelievable result' for the Hatters

Midfielders nets crucial late winner in Wales

The magnitude of Luton’s 2-1 victory at fellow relegation contenders Cardiff City on Tuesday night wasn’t lost on goalscorer Thelo Aasgaard, who hailed the outcome as an ‘unbelievable result.’

Going into the contest, with their hosts five points ahead of them and games starting to run out, Town knew that anything other than a victory could strike a hammer blow to their attempts to stay in the Championship this term. Having gone almost six months without winning on the road, then when Calum Chambers struck early in the second half, it looked like Luton’s second tier survival hopes were hanging by a thread.

However, Jordan Clark quickly restored parity in tremendous fashion, hammering a marvellous volley into the roof of the net just 20 yards, before Aasgaard himself won it from close range with 10 minutes remaining. It saw the Hatters cut the gap on the Bluebirds to two points, with the midweek results meaning they now trail Oxford and Stoke by five points with nine matches to go.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates his winner against Cardiff City - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Speaking after the game, Aasgaard said: “It’s massive, it’s hard to sum up in words but it’s an unbelievable result. The fans were amazing and the lads carried out the gameplan really well to get a really big three points. We knew before it was going to be a really big game, but we approached it really calmly and we felt like we carried that out. Even going 1-0 down, we showed real character to stay in it and show our quality in the end. We’re not in the best situation right now, so we’re approaching every game as if it’s our last. We’re giving absolutely everything and we’re just so happy it came off.”

After a first period that was a tough, tough watch for the just under 17,000 supporters who had paid to turn up on Tuesday night, both sides struggling to put more than two passes together for long stages. When the whistle blew for the break at Luton were still in the contest on this occasion, something that hadn’t been the case in their last two away matches at Watford and Burnley.

On what was discussed during the interval, Aasgaard continued: “We came in at half time saying that we were on top and we need to try and capitalise, we just need a little bit more quality in the final third. It was a bit of both, kind of go for it, believe in ourselves, as we got it into the final third loads of times, but then it wasn't quite there in the final pass, final cross, final shot. So the message was just to try, try and stay in those areas and believe in ourselves even more and that’s what we did.”

Although Town conceded so quickly after the break, Aasgaard felt it was important that Town didn’t let it get to their heads, especially as they still had 40 minutes in which to turn things around. They did that, in some style too initially, Clark volleying home an outstanding strike, Aasgaard then securing all three points when Josh Bowler’s shot deflected into his path. On keeping their heads despite the setback, Aasgaard said: “We approached the game calmly as if you get too emotionally attached, especially before the game and during the game you can get too down in these moments.

"We were really calm and there's such great character in this group, I think you could see out there. We’re gelling really well, lots of new signings but we’re really becoming a team now and we've picked up some really important points. Clicker came up with an unbelievable goal that got us some momentum in the game and then the ball fell nicely to me too. I always try and carry as much confidence as I can and that will definitely help, but it was a team effort and I'm really happy it paid off.”

With Hull, Stoke and Plymouth all winning last night then the Hatters find themselves desperate for another victory to keep in touch with the rest of the pack when hosting Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Despite the predicament still looking against Luton, Aasgaard insists the squad feel they can get out of trouble, adding: “Absolutely, if we didn’t believe we can do something there’s no point in even having a go. There’s so much belief, so much character and I back us against anyone. We’ve got to try and take that momentum forward, they’ll be a good side on Saturday but we back ourselves against anyone in the league.”