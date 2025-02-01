Aasgaard starts as Luton make four changes against Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Championship: Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has handed an instant debut to January transfer window signing Thelo Aasgard as one of four changes to his side to face Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The attacking midfielder replaces Tom Krauß in the visitors' midfield, after he returned to Germany, as Reuell Walters and Joe Johnson both come in, along with the fit-again Lamine Fanne. That saw Marvelous Nakamba drop to the bench. Amari'i Bell missing out with an injury, while Isaiah Jones is absent with a personal issue too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow new additions Josh Bowler, Millenic Alli and Kal Naismith are on the bench, as Tom Holmes doesn’t make the squad, along with Cauley Woodrow and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. On the challenge ahead, Bloomfield said: “It’s a stern test. Danny Rohl’s done an incredible job at Sheffield Wednesday, built them up, they’re really well drilled and have got some real pace and power in their front-line.

Joe Johnson is back in the Luton side this afternoon - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"A lovely footballer in Barry Bannan, we know the qualities that he’s been rolling out for a number of years, he’s a top performer at the level, so him and Shea Charles are a really good pairing in the centre of the pitch. They’ve got pace at the top of the pitch, they give you attacking threats, so we’ve analysed that. We’re obviously doing a lot of work ourselves out of possession and we’re trying to implement that.

"I always love going to Hillsborough, it’s a fantastic football ground with real history, a fantastic atmosphere. We have to know all of their threats and be guarded against it. They’ve got some good pace in wide areas, I like the way they play, I like the way Danny sets his team out and they look to go and attack. So we have to be ready for that, but try and impose ourselves on the game as well.”

Owls: James Beadle, Max Lowe, Di'Shon Bernard, Jamel Lowe, Barry Bannan ©, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe, Yan Valery, Djeidi Gassama, Shea Charles. Subs: Pierce Charles, Nathaniel Chalobah, Svante Ingelsson, Ike Ugbo, Pol Valentin, Marvin Johnson, Michael Smith, Gabriel Otegbayo, Stuart Armstrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters, Mads Andersen, Mark McGuinness, Joe Johnson, Lamine Fanne, Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard, Alfie Doughty, Jacob Brown, Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Elijah Adebayo, Kal Naismith, Josh Bowler, Daiki Hashioka, Liam Walsh, Millenic Alli, Zack Nelson, Josh Bowler. Referee: Ben Toner.