Academy graduate Nelson hopes impressive Luton form is just the start

Bloomfield believes young midfielder can take his opportunity

​Luton youngster Zack Nelson is hoping his impressive form over the past two games is just the beginning for him at Kenilworth Road.

After joining as a 15-year-old having been released by Tottenham Hotspur, the now 20-year-old first caught the eye in the FA Youth Cup, before progressing through the ranks to eventually make his senior debut in the Premier League when coming on in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace just over 18 months ago. With one more top flight outing to his name against Manchester City, then following relegation to the Championship, Nelson made 23 appearances last term, nine of them from the start, opening his account in stunning style during the Carabao Cup exit at QPR.

However, he only began three matches once Matt Bloomfield took over in January, his last the 4-0 loss at Burnley in March, while this term he was named on the bench for the first five League One outings, coming on in all of them. Nelson then got his opportunity from the first whistle against Burton Albion, scoring a first league goal for the club as he went onto boss the midfield in what was a high class display, also keeping his spot for the 4-1 win over Barnet in the Vertu Trophy, having a hand in two of the four goals.

It means he should already be inked onto the teamsheet when Town host Plymouth Argyle this weekend and speaking about being able to finally sink his teeth into the opportunity to become a first team regular, Nelson said: “I’ve been working hard just waiting for my chance to come and I’m glad I've been putting in the work as I’m ready to take it and hopefully this is just the beginning for me.

"It was good to get my first start in the league. I’ve been disappointed that I haven’t been in the starting line-up, but the person I am, I'm not going to let it faze me, I’m just going to continue to keep working hard. Sometimes you just have to be patient and wait for your turn. I’m just glad it’s come and I’m really looking to kick on now. For me I don’t really get too high when I have the highs and too low when I have the lows, l like to stay level headed and this is just the start for me. There’s a lot more to come and I’m just going to keep going.

Nelson had already shown how much of an attacking force he can be for the Hatters in the first half at the Pirelli Stadium, as he provided the assist for Lasse Nordas to open his Town account. The midfielder then hammered against the post from distance, before having another attempt that was saved by Brewers keeper Jordan Amissah, only for Milli Alli to crash home the rebound.

He then got his moment on the hour mark, as Nordas repaid the favour, bursting forward and finding Nelson, who still had plenty to do, but did it expertly, dancing away from his markers to hammer into the net. It all came from the youngster playing in a far more central role just behind his strikers, which suited him to a tee, as he continued: “That’s my preferred position there in the midfield, trying to get goals and assists. That’s something I need to add to my game a little bit more as I’ve played a lot of games and not quite added the stats yet. I knew building up in the week so I had a bit of time to prepare and get my head around it and fully concentrate on the game.

"I was waiting for Lasse to find me. It was a bit instinctive as I thought Lasse was going to play it a little bit earlier and I’m glad he did in the end, as I’m just glad I put it in the back of the net. It was good from the back to get the clean sheet as well and all round just really solid. We knew from the last game against Cardiff that we had so much more to give so we’ve been working hard in training, putting in all the work, and it showed.”

Since arriving in Bedfordshire, Bloomfield has always maintained that he is a huge fan of the midfielder, declaring he has a seriously bright future in the game, although that hasn’t always been mirrored by the amount of game time he has received. Having witnessed his efforts against Burton though, the boss felt it was an important marker of his progression, saying: “It’s big and actions speak louder than words. It’s all right for me to say I’m a fan of his, unless I pick him he’s not going to have the opportunity to go and grab it.

"It felt like the right time for him and Clicker (Jordan Clark) to play slightly ahead of Sav (George Saville) and with their energy they can go and join the front two, but it was a big day for Zack. He’s come through the youth team as a 10, he’s played wide left in our first team before I got here, and in pre-season as one of the attacking 10s, but he’s got all the energy in the world. He’s got loads to his game in possession, there’s parts that he’s adapting to out of possession in terms of senior football and league football and what it takes at this level to be a midfield player, a complete midfield player, but we know that he’s got goals in his feet.

"He hit the post, been involved in a couple of nice goals and I’m really pleased that he’s got his goal. Ever since I’ve got here I’ve thought a lot of Zack. He’s had to be a little bit patient and maybe we could have given him a bit more football sooner, but he was developing and the team was in a situation at the end of last season, but we’ve been really excited by the work he’s done in pre-season. He’s now got an opportunity in front of him. If he keeps playing like he has been then he can grab it with both hands.

"He’s still a young player so we’ve got to be really careful not to heap our whole season on his shoulders. It’s not that, but I believe in him a lot. I think he’s an incredible young man, he works incredibly hard at his game, he’s got so much ability and energy and forward, attacking intent. He’s got a big opportunity with us this season​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​. He’s got to keep his feet on the ground and we know he will as he’s such a humble, down to earth lad, but we’re really excited by him

Knowing just how much Town’s chief clearly rates him was a huge boost to the youngster as well, as Nelson added: “There’s no better feeling than having the manager’s trust as that gives me the opportunity to go out and play freely, so I’m really thankful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity.”