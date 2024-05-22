Academy graduate reveals his decade-long stint with Luton is over
Young Development squad forward Josh Allen has revealed he is leaving Luton after a decade at Kenilworth Road.
The 19-year-old, who came through the Hatters academy, spent time on loan at Cray Wanderers last season, making three outings for the Isthmian Premier Division Club, scoring on his debut in a win over Margate. He then played for Chesham United and Hitchin Town, before heading to Southern League Premier Central side AFC Sudbury this term, along with fellow Town youngster Jacob Pinnington.
Allen impressed during his stint with the Yellows, scoring eight, including a double in the 7-1 win over Long Eaton United, as the club were able to avoid relegation on the final day of the season. While at Luton, the attacker featured three times in the FA Youth Cup third round, playing against Sheffield Wednesday in 2019, West Ham United in 2020 and then Burney in 2021.
He is now looking for a new club though, as writing on Twitter, Allen said: “My time @LutonTown has come to an end. Thank you to all the players and staff over the years, it has been an amazing 10 years and I wish the club all the best in the future. Excited to see what my next chapter brings.”
