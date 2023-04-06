Ex-Hatters loanee Izzy Brown has had to retire from football at the age of just 26 due to an Achilles injury.

Having come through the ranks at West Bromwich Albion, he signed for Chelsea in 2013, but only played once during his eight years at Stamford Bridge, with a number of loans spell at Vitesse, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and then Luton in the summer of 2019, signed by former boss Graeme Jones.

Brown went on to make 28 appearances while at Kenilworth Road, scoring once, that against Charlton Athletic, as Luton managed to avoid relegation to League One.

The midfielder then spent the 2020-21 season at Sheffield Wednesday, before being released by Chelsea and heading to Preston North End in the summer of 2021.

However, the England youth international ruptured his Achilles ahead of the campaign starting, which meant he was released in 2022 without playing a game for the Lilywhites.

Out of action this term as well, Brown has now taken the decision to call it quits on a career that promised so much, as writing on Twitter, he said: “I really don't know where to start, although I always thought I'd have to write this one day, I just didn't think this day would come so soon.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that after a long year of struggling from two Achilles tendon surgeries, I now have to retire from professional football.

Former Luton midfielder Izzy Brown

"As soon as I could walk, I always had a football at my feet. That was me, that was my happy place.

"I lived a dream that most don’t always get the opportunity to live and for that I will always be eternally grateful.

"To get to play the sport I love brought many happy times during my life.

"It also delivered many challenges that I wouldn't have been able to get through without the love and support of my family and friends.

"The sacrifices my mum and grandad made for me from the age of 4 years old, gave me the chance to live a life I always inspired to live.

"Driving from Peterborough to West Brom 3/4 times a week after school, just to get me to training and matches, I'll forever be grateful.

"I think my Mum only missed one match in my whole life. That just goes to show how much you can really achieve with the love and support from the people closest to you.

"I will always remember the memories I have made. They will live with me forever.

"From being told I was going to be on the bench against Chelsea, to making my debut against Wigan at the age of 16 for West Brom.

“Then getting to make my debut for Chelsea, the club I dreamed of playing for when I was a little boy.

"And I’ll never forget getting promoted to the Premier League with Huddersfield at Wembley.

"That will be forever be one of the happiest and greatest moments of my life.

"Football doesn’t define me as a person. I’m a father, a son, a brother and a friend, and I’ll still be that after football.

"I've lived my dream and memories that will stay with me forever.

"To every club that I played for, I really appreciate you all for believing in me and giving me a chance to play the game I love.

"Lastly, I just want to say thank you to all the fans that have supported me and sang my name, there is no greater feeling than hearing that.

"You mean the world to me, and always will.

