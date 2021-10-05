Addy on target but Luton U21s are beaten by young Lions

TQ Addy put Luton 1-0 up against Millwall U23s this afternoon - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton’s U21s side were beaten 3-1 by Millwall U23s in their development friendly at Hitchin Town this afternoon.

The Hatters began with recent additions Conor Lawless and Elliot Thorpe in the side, while Harry Isted was between the posts.

Town made the perfect start as on just three minutes recent addition from Spurs, Thorpe, picked the ball up inside his own half.

He burst forward, delivering a perfect through ball for Lawless who slid an inviting cross that TQ Addy confidently converted from close range.

Addy went close again on eight minutes when Josh Swan did well to win the ball back high up, finding the attacker who went for the near post, Lions keeper Jordan Gillmore collecting.

Another burst by Thorpe, who like midfield partner Casey Pettit showed some neat touches and a good range of passing, put in Avan Jones on the right, his cross touched on by Tyrelle Newton for Lawless who couldn’t connect properly.

On 20 minutes Isted kept his side in front, getting two good hands to Sean O’Brien’s free kick from just outside the box.

However, he was beaten four minutes later when an inswinging corner was met by Arthur Penney’s glancing which nestled in the corner of the net.

The Lions looked the more threatening, Seb Drozd advancing after Luton gave the ball away, his low effort bouncing up for Isted to gather.

Town’s stopper was by far the busier out there, preventing Tyrese Briscoe from putting Millwall in front after good work on the left by Ben Thompson.

Isted was then called upon on the stroke of half time, as following a fine block by Matt Moloney, he bravely dived on the loose ball ahead of Briscoe.

After the break, Millwall remained in the ascendancy, taking the lead on 54 minutes when Town’s defence was picked apart by a deft move and Briscoe was left totally unmarked to tap in from a yard out.

Isted kept Town in it moments later as Abdul Abdulmalik danced across the Town back-line, the Luton stopper getting down excellently to keep his shot out.

The Hatters came close restoring parity after an error from visiting keeper Gillmore, whose ill-advised pass across his area was seized upon by Addy, but his angled drive was off target.

With 15 minutes to go, Lawless scuffed a volley into the side-netting after a deep corner dropped to him at the back post.

In the closing stages, Luton should have levelled when Pettit’s crossfield pass found Addy who played in substitute Adam Wedd, his cross missed by Newton who hammered the post in frustration afterwards.

Millwall made the hosts pay in stoppage time, Isted again preventing Briscoe from close range, and the visitors' substitute tucking home.

Hatters: Harry Isted, Avan Jones (Adam Wedd 77), Aidan Francis-Clarke, Matt Moloney, Josh Swan, Casey Pettit, Tyrelle Newton, Elliot Thorpe (Jake Burner 61), Conor Lawless, Callum Nicolson, TQ Addy.

Subs not used: Jacob Cowler, Oliver Lynch, Millar Matthews-Lewis.

Lions: Jordan Gillmore, George Walker, Kai Garande, Arthur Penney, Chinwike Okoli, Besart Topalloj, Sean O'Brien, Ben Thompson, Tyrese Briscoe, Abdul Abdulmalik, Seb Drozd.