Adebayo and Bradley available for Tykes clash but Luton will be without midfield duo

Top scorer Elijah Adebayo and club captain Sonny Bradley have both been declared available to feature in tomorrow night's home fixture with Championship strugglers Barnsley.

Leading marksman Adebayo has missed the last three matches after scoring the winner, his 12th of the season in the 2-1 win over Bristol City, with boss Nathan Jones eager to avoid 'flogging him', excessively ahead of the run-in to the season, the striker's firepower increasingly important to Luton's bid for a play-off place.

Meanwhile, skipper Bradley has sat out four games due to injury and becoming a dad once more, but both could step out on the Kenilworth Road playing surface on Tuesday night, as Jones said: "If needed, then we are able to bring those back in.

Town striker Elijah Adebayo

"We’ll gauge it, as our front men have been in good form in terms of what we want with intensity and in our play, so we’ll see.

"We’ll make a decision on that just slightly later than now."

In Adebayo's, Cameron Jerome has stepped up and shown his worth to the Hatters, using all his experience in leading the line.

He might not have scored, but has two assists in his last two outings, setting up Harry Cornick's winner against Swansea, and then Carlos Mendes Gomes' first goal in a Luton shirt during the 3-0 triumph at Cambridge in the FA Cup on Saturday.

That game also saw Admiral Muskwe on target with his second of the campaign, as Jones continued: "He’s (Jerome) getting a bit more rhythm as he’s having more game time.

"We’ve had to use him with Elijah being out, we’ve had to use him and everyone’s stepped up.

"Corns scored the other day, other frontmen are scoring, Carlos and Ade have both scored playing out of position as they're both forward players and both playing in a midfield berth, so we’ve shown our versatility."

However, Jordan Clark isn't ready to feature yet, with team-mate Luke Berry joining him on the sidelines once more, as Jones added: "It was weird because he (Berry) came on against Swansea and literally within two minutes, felt something in his hamstring.

"We haven’t really pushed him and we don’t know what it was because he ended up playing for another 15 minutes.

"He was our last sub, so he showed what a warrior he is to be able to do that, so it’s a little bit unfortunate really.