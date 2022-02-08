Adebayo and Cornick return for Hatters' clash with Barnsley

Elijah Adebayo is back for the Hatters this evening

Town boss Nathan Jones has restored his two leading scorers to the line-up for tonight's Championship clash with bottom of the table Barnsley.

Top scorer Elijah Adebayo is back after missing the last four games, while Harry Cornick, who has come off the bench recently, scoring the winner Swansea last Tuesday night, makes his first start since November 27.

The pair replace Danny Hylton and Fred Onyedinma from Luton's last league contest, that the 1-0 win at the Swans, while Peter Kioso is back on the bench.

Hatters: James Shea, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Gabe Osho, Kal Naismith (C), Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: Jed Steer, Dan Potts, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Tom Lockyer, Fred Onyedinma, Danny Hylton, Peter Kioso.

Tykes: Bradley Collins, Callum Styles, Liam Kitching, Mads Andersen ©, Josh Benson, Carlton Morris, Claudio Gomes, Remy Vita, Amine Bassi, Domingos Quina, Michal Helik.