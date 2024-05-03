Adebayo back in the goals once more but Luton can't force crucial Everton winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton added another point to their tally as they bid to escape relegation from the Premier League this evening, but you got the feeling it wasn't quite enough for the Hatters' attempts to remain a top flight side beyond May.

Knowing victory would see Town climb out of the bottom three, leapfrogging Nottingham Forest who visit already down Sheffield United tomorrow, the home side gave their absolute all, dominating the second half, but try as they might, they just couldn't find that crucial winner. Rob Edwards' side were boosted by the return of Elijah Adebayo to the starting line-up for the first time since early February, Fred Onyedinma replacing Daiki Hashioka, as even with a first ever pre-match light show, the manager got the play-off type atmosphere he had craved, Kenilworth Road crackling with noise in the early stages.

Luton looked to get away with a penalty shout on 15 minutes, Dwight McNeil going over in the area under a challenge from Teden Mengi, as the Town defender appeared to tread on the foot of the Toffees attacker, but VAR official David Coote agreed with on-field official Tom Robinson's original decision. The Hatters were indebted to a brilliant save from Thomas Kaminski on 19 minutes when Mengi diverted McNeil's cross towards his own goal, the Luton centre half quickly redeeming himself by blocking the follow up shot which was careering into the net.

Elijah Adebayo draws the Hatters level against Everton this evening - pic: Liam Smith

Still Everton attacked and this time Mengi landed on the wrong side of the judgement from the officials in Stockley Park as he needlessly wrestled Jarrad Branthwaite to the ground when a corner was sent in, despite the pair being nowhere near the action. Robinson was sent to the screen and he had little option but to signal for a spotkick that Dominic Calvert-Lewin kept his cool to plant down the middle and open the scoring on 24 minutes.

Luton though to their eternal credit just do not give in, as they levelled seven minutes later when Sambi Lokonga lofted a pass into the area and Adebayo got above Young in what was a complete mismatch of height, before simply bullying the former Watford man off the ball and then finishing with real quality on his left foot into the bottom corner.

Now level in the game, Town almost took a moment to get their breath and make sure they reached the break with parity, Jack Harrison going closest for the visitors, cutting on to his left and curling off target. With six minutes of stoppage time added, Alfie Doughty tried an ambitious volley that was straight at Pickford, as Luton still looked nervy every time the ball was played into the area, Mengi heading a clearance against his own team-mate that fortunately deflect narrowly behind.

Just before the break, good work by Onyedinma saw Morris cut in from the left and try to wrap a left footer into the bottom corner only to see it flash inti the hoardings. After the interval, Gabe Osho of all people had a go from outside the box, his attempt not testing Pickford, as centre half partner Mengi then rose highest to meet Doughty's well flighted free kick only to disappointingly get underneath his header.

Luton started to force the issue, particularly on the left hand side with Doughty getting more and more involved, Chong showing incredible reserves of energy too when scampering up and down the pitch almost every second he was on. One terrific driven Doughty cross saw Ross Barkley head a fine opportunity over against his former side, before Town were once more kept in the contest by the reactions of Kaminski, the keeper doing unbelievably to readjust his position and claw Harrison's deflected volley away from the top corner.

Knowing a draw probably wasn't enough, Edwards brought on Cauley Woodrow for Onyedinma as Kaminski ensured Luton were still level with 15 minutes left, acrobatically tipping Calvert-Lewin's close range header. Adebayo finally had to make way on 80 minutes, Andros Townsend on in his place, as Town tried to set up a grandstand finish.

They came oh so close too, Barkley's thunderous volley from range unfortunately curving straight into Pickford's gloves, with Woodrow also trying his luck, his shot not coming down in time. Mengi then was next to have a crack, not overly testing Pickford, as the England number one sprung to his left to parry substitute Luke Berry's innovative spinning attempt.

During six minutes of stoppage time, Town won a number of corners as they loaded the box, Kaminski waved forward, and it almost paid dividends. First, Berry's overhead volley looked in until it hit a covering defender, before Townsend let fly, his shot destined to bring the house down, only to take a nick off an Everton leg and fly behind.

The Hatters couldn't take the resulting corner this time, referee Robinson ruling time was up, as Town will now be watching on nervously to see if the two United's, Sheffield and Newcastle, can do them a favour when playing Forest and Burnley tomorrow.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Fred Onyedinma (Cauley Woodrow 70), Reece Burke, Teden Mengi, Gabe Osho, Alfie Doughty, Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley, Tahith Chong (Luke Berry 88), Carlton Morris (C), Elijah Adebayo (Andros Townsend 80). Subs not used: James Shea, Tim Krul, Joe Johnson, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Daiki Hashioka.