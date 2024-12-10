Adebayo bags 90th minute winner as Luton earn confidence-boosting win over Stoke

Championship: Luton Town 2 Stoke City 1

A late, late goal by Elijah Adebayo gave Luton an absolutely crucial 2-1 success over Stoke City at Kenilworth Road this evening.

With time ticking down, it appeared the spoils were going to be shared for the second home game in a few days until Adebayo who had already seen two shots cleared off the line, was in the perfect place to divert Tom Krauß' attempt into the net and seal all three points for the hosts. Town chief Rob Edwards made two changes from the 1-1 draw with Swansea City at the weekend, Tahith Chong and former Potters attacker Jacob Brown coming in for the injured Amari'i Bell and Marvelous Nakamba, who dropped to the bench.

Despite making a bright start, Luton then fall behind to City's first attack. Million Manhoef played a terrific pass through the lines which saw Daiki Hashioka fail in his efforts to cut it out and Tom Cannon, a player linked heavily with Luton in the summer, latched on to it in a flash, beating Thomas Kamsini from close range to give the hosts a taste of just what they could have had.

Carlton Morris heads home Jordan Clark's corner to make it 1-1 against Stoke this evening - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Town didn't go under though, anything but, responding well to the setback, Chong, deployed as a right wingback, crossing for Morris to flick a header into the gloves of Viktor Johansson and then Brown bursting through the middle to find Adebayo, who had the Potters stopper for company immediately, bravely smothering away.

City almost had a fortunate second when Manhoef's inswinging corner rebounded against the outside of the post with Kaminski scrambling across, but Luton never once let their heads drop, producing some of their best football for a while on home soil and clearly taking on board manager Edwards’ request for them to show more risks than they have done recently.

They were rewarded on 24 minutes, as Clark, who was catching the eye in midfield, swung over a corner and there was Morris to end his seven game drought with a fine glancing header. Cannon showed he might not be done for the night, although this time sending a tame effort that Kaminski gobbled up easily.

With half an hour gone, Luton were somehow not ahead as another Clark corner caused mayhem, Hahioka's header met by Morris as Johnasson made a sprawling save, before a massive spell of pinball saw Adebayo denied on the line by Ben Wilmot. Stoke weren't without their threats, Lewis Koumas's driven cross was volleyed high and wide by Eric Bocat on 34 minutes, as having seen their lead gone, it was the visitors who began to have the better of things, the influential Bae Junho fashioning a shooting opportunity that he slammed over.

Liverpool loanee Koumas then somehow escaped a booking from referee Tom Nield for hauling back Moses just outside the box, Clark trying to catch out Johansson only to get too much on his effort. Luton made another positive start to the second period, Clark seeing plenty of the ball as he swung in some dangerous corners and another cross after being picked out by Kaminski that was just cleared before Hashioka could pounce.

Town had a let off on 55 minutes when Krauß gave the ball away and it was transferred to the right where Koumas let fly with a fierce drive that required an athletic tip over by Kaminski. The on-loan Reds winger then had another go just before the hour mark when the ball dropped to him, not testing Kaminski this time, as City were starting to get a real grip on proceedings, Manhoef wayward after a penetrating burst.

His radar was also off on 70 minutes when Luton couldn't clear their lines, as a Stoke winner was starting to look on the cards, Tom Holmes with a great saving challenge, while Koumas saw his claims for a penalty turned down by the increasingly erratic Nield, who made some truly woeful decisions throughout the evening.

Luton finally had their first opening in a while with 15 to go, Chong starting a move from deep and Clark shanking well wide on his left, before Town had a magnificent opening to move ahead when Victor Moses picked out Krauß’s run. The German midfielder cut the ball back for an unmarked Morris who simply had to score from eight yards out, only to somehow sidefoot wide, hanging his head in frustration afterwards.

Into the final 10 minutes and Luton were denied by yet another goal-line clearance, as Clark's corner was missed by Johansson and stabbed goalwards by Adebayo, but Cannon was well positioned to make the vital clearance. There was to be no denying Adebayo in the 90th minute though as Chong was felled for a free kick that Clark swung into the box, Johansson palming out to Krauß.

He returned the ball with a volley that fell invitingly to Adebayo who was able to divert into the net, as finally there was no Potters defender positioned on the line to come to the visitors' rescue, as Luton confidently saw out the three minutes of stoppage time to record a hugely confidence-boosting win ahead of an upcoming run of three games out of four on the road.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka, Tom Holmes, Mark McGuinness, Victor Moses, Jacob Brown, Tom Krauß, Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo. Subs not used: Tim Krul, James Shea, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Cauley Woodrow, Joe Taylor, Zack Nelson, Joe Johnson, Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba.

Potters: Viktor Johansson, Michael Rose ©, Wouter Burger (Emre Tezgel 90), Tom Cannon, Bae Junho (Andrew Moran 85), Lewis Koumas (Lynden Gooch 89), Tatsuki Seko, Ben Wilmot, Eric Bocat, Ashley Phillips, Million Manhoef. Subs not used: Jack Bonham,Enda Stevens, Andre Vignal, Junior Tchamadeu, Ben Gibson, Sol Sidibe. Referee: Tom Nield. Booked: Chong 54, Burger 85, Koumas 89. Attendance: 10,537 (1,157 Potters).