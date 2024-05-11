Adebayo confident Luton can beat West Ham to boost their Premier League survival chances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Striker looking for victory at the London Stadium

​Luton striker Elijah Adebayo has talked up Town’s chances of recording a first Premier League away win since Boxing Day to boost their chances of staying up when heading to West Ham United this afternoon.

The Hatters’ last nine fixtures on the road in the top flight have heralded just three points, with six defeats, as they have to put that record to one side when they bid to extend their fight for survival to the last game of the season. A win might still not be enough, as Luton’s hopes rest on Nottingham Forest failing to beat Chelsea at the City Ground, while even a draw could be good enough for the Reds due to their improved goal difference.

Adebayo knows Town just have to concentrate on emerging triumphant at the London Stadium, something he believes they can do, saying: “Of course we can. We have to be like we were (against Everton), good in both boxes then take our chances when they come. The platform for us is always working hard and make sure we do the basics and everything else will take care of itself.

Town striker Elijah Adebayo wheels away after scoring against Everton last week - pic: Liam Smith

“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves and make sure we’re still in it. The fans were fantastic again, we’re going to need them home and away for the next two games to make sure they’re right behind us. We didn’t get the three points but it was important not to lose to make sure we're still in the fight for the two games we’ve got left.”

Although Luton's safety isn’t in their own hands anymore, dictated to by the efforts of Forest, who failed to overturn their four point deduction for breaching the Premier League profit and sustainability rules on Monday, Adebayo wants Luton to just take care of their own results and then see what happens elsewhere.

He continued: “It’s down to us, we’ve got to control what we can control and that’s try and win games of football and we’ll see where we are come the end of the season when we play Fulham. We know we’ve got to win games, we can never guarantee a win, but we’ll give everything we can do to warrant a win. If you perform well the result takes care of itself, so we’ve just got to keep performing like we did and try and go one better next week."

