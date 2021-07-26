Adebayo delighted to play in front of Hatters supporters at last

Elijah Adebayo keeps a close eye on the ball during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Portsmouth (Picture: Liam Smith)

With Government lifting Covid-19 restrictions, the home pre-season friendly with Portsmouth was the first time that supporters have been allowed back into Kenilworth Road since 2,000 watched a 3-0 win over Preston in December, 2020.

That was a month before Adebayo's January transfer window arrival from Walsall, and the striker was delighted to at long last play in front of Hatters fans.

More than 4,000 turned out to see the Pompey clash, and Adebayo said: “We have missed them, wasn’t the same without them.

"For me it was the first time playing in front of the Luton Town fans and I’m looking forward to having them behind us hopefully for large parts of the season cheering us on.

"They definitely pushed us on a little bit, especially at the end when we were going for that winner."

Those fans who turned out only had to wait 10 minutes for Adebayo to show them what he was all about, curling home the opening goal after latching on to a through ball from summer signing Fred Onyedinma.

“These are the type of things we work on in training,” the striker said. “We are trying to mix up the game, not trying to be one dimensional so it is about finding solutions and different ways to score.

"Me and Fred have got a good little partnership, same with Harry (Cornick) on the other side.